Fresh For Florida 250 qualifying results: Ty Majeski wins poll, lineup set for NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona

NASCAR Truck Series veteran Ty Majeski will lead the field to green in the Fresh For Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. He won the pole position over Michael McDowell, who will start second on Friday night.

Fresh For Florida 250

A new NASCAR season kicks off this weekend, with the Truck Series set to take the track on Friday night at Daytona International Speedway. Leading into the Fresh From Florida 250, the drivers have gone through practice sessions and qualifying runs.

The season-opener is headlined by big names, from NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series contenders to Cup Series ringers and even some legends of the sport, there were plenty names which stood out on the leaderboard.

2025 champion Corey Heim has moved on from a full-time truck schedule this season, opening the door for last season’s runner-up Ty Majeski, Kaden Honeycutt, Layne Riggs and more returning drivers to compete for a title. Fan-favorite Cleetus McFarland, Frankie Muniz and Brenden “Butterbean” Queen also return to the track, looking to build on 2025 performances with a solid time.

Former truck stars Tony Stewart and Carson Hocevar were among the other headliners making their way around the track, part of the weekend’s field in part-time rides. Many former stars have returned in one-off performances before, making both times worth watching.

This weekend also marks the return of RAM trucks to NASCAR’s truck ranks, with Stewart among the first to bring the manufacture back.