Front Row Motorsports makes appeal decision of Chandler Smith disqualification from Rockingham NASCAR Truck race

Front Row Motorsports will not appeal the Chandler Smith disqualification from this past Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway, per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. Smith was disqualified from the race after his No. 38 Ford F-150 failed to meet post-race rear body inspection height requirements.

The disqualification wiped away a top-five finish for Smith at Rockingham. He finished fourth and was in line for 33 points on the day.

Smith, who entered the race at the series’ points leader, fell three spots to fourth after being credited with a P36 finish. Part-time driver Corey Heim, who isn’t eligible to compete for the championship, took the points lead with his win at Rockingham. Smith is now 17 points back of the lead in the standings.

Chandler Smith loses points lead after DQ from Rockingham

Before the disqualification, Smith carved his way through the field after starting from the rear due to a broken shock in qualifying. It ended up being all for naught.

“I mean, it was a long day. It was very track position dependent,” Smith said after the race. “Obviously, drove up to, I think, 16th or 15th, and really stalled out there for me, struggled a lot with dirty air today, and it’s a little bit of a product of a product of this racetrack.

“But also, I think there’s some stuff we could do on our truck to make it a little better and dirtier.

“So, nevertheless, proud of the call that my crew chief, Jon Leonard, made, established our track position, and once we got there, we just kind of stayed there.”

Smith, 23, is in his second season driving for FRM in the Truck Series. He finished eighth in the points standings last season, picking up wins at Bristol Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Smith started the 2026 season with a bang. He took the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway and tallied top 5s at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta and the St. Petersburg street circuit.