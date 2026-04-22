Front Row Motorsports mocks Stephen A. Smith, issues challenge after his NASCAR call-out

A prominent NASCAR team is firing back at ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith after comments he made suggesting drivers are not athletes. In fact, Front Row Motorsports mocked Smith, then issued him a challenge.

Smith made headlines on Tuesday when discussing where LeBron James ranks as one of the greatest athletes ever. Listeners called into the Mad Dog Sports Radio show on SiriusXM and one suggested Richard Petty should be in the mix.

Stephen A. Smith was aghast. He instantly barked back.

“Come on, man. That don’t count. You driving a car!” Stephen A. Smith said. “I’m being honest, it’s a great sport. But come on, bro. Getting behind the wheel of a car is not the same.”

He would go on to question whether NASCAR drivers are even athletes. He opined quickly. He also took aim at golfers, too.

“You can be behind the wheel of a car in your 60s and 70s for crying out loud,” Smith said. “A golfer is not an athlete. A NASCAR driver is not an athlete. Just because you’ve got to walk the course for 18 holes for four days, that don’t make you an athlete.”

Of course, Front Row Motorsports spoke up for the NASCAR world, which immediately bristled at Stephen A. Smith’s characterization. The racing team mocked Smith’s unique delivery in a direct message reportedly delivered to his Instagram account.

“Stephen A., what’s going on, my man?” the message read. “We heard that ABSOLUTELY PREPOSTEROUS take of yours claiming NASCAR drivers aren’t athletes, and quite frankly, we were stunned. Stunned!

“So here’s what we’re gonna do; we’re inviting you to step out of that studio, come down here, and hop in for a ride-along with one of our three Cup Series drivers. Then you can tell the world how ‘not athletic’ it feels going 180 miles per hour, pulling G-forces, and fighting that wheel for three straight hours. We’ll be waiting.”

Will Stephen A. Smith take FRM up on the offer and hop in the car with Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland or Zane Smith? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.