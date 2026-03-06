Frost Bank Center shooting: 1 victim hospitalized after Spurs game

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a person has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Frost Bank Center parking lot on Thursday night after the San Antonio Spurs played the Detroit Pistons.

Per reports, the shooting was said to have happened in parking lot 7 of the arena following the Spurs’ defeat of the Pistons, as vehicles were trying to exit the lot. Around 10 pm. local time, officials responded to the scene where one person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Department revealed a 48-year-old male is undergoing surgery following two gunshot wounds after a small crash led to a confrontation. The police arrested a 47-year-old male who has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim were to die as a result of the injuries.

“It appears there was a minor crash in the parking lot,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters. “The person that we believe hit the unrelated vehicle was eventually the shooter. Several bystanders attempted to stop him. They were attempting to videotape his license plate to keep him from fleeing the scene of the crash.

“It appears the victim, also in a vehicle leaving the Spurs game, attempted to approach the shooter’s vehicle on foot, and an argument ensued, and, the shooter fired two shots from inside his vehicle. The victim was hit at least twice in the upper body.

“Thankfully, we’ve got a full crew here tonight of deputies, and so one of our deputies, being a tactical medic, actually had his medical kit with him and was able to administer life-saving measures almost immediately, along with an off-duty nurse that was here.”

Because of the life-saving aid rendered, BCSD is not expecting the victim to succumb to their injuries at this time.

The Spurs returned home after their annual rodeo road trip and played their first true home game in nearly a month, beating the Pistons 121-106. A night that started as a celebration for the Spurs has quickly shifted into something much more somber.