Full results for 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway
The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race took place at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, and Denny Hamlin won the event. Below are the full results.
With Hamlin winning on Sunday, he takes home the $1 million grand prize. Here’s a look at the order of finish for this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race.
- 1New
NCAA Tournament projections entering conference tournament week
- 2
Morgan Scalley addresses Kyle Whittingham’s Utah exit
- 3
Inside Kalani Sitake's decision to turn down Penn State
- 4
College Baseball Rankings predictions at end of regular season
- 5
Ohio State on pace to sign 2027 standout prospect
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What’s next for NASCAR after the 2026 All-Star Race
NASCAR will kick off its unofficial second half of the season with one of the biggest races of the year. On Sunday, May 24, the drivers will be in Concord, North Carolina, for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race will stream on Prime Video and start at 6 p.m. ET.
On Sunday, May 31, NASCAR will be in Lebanon, Tennessee, for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. This will be another Prime Video race, starting at 7 p.m. ET.