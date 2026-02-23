Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 took place at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta on Sunday, and Tyler Reddick won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the second points race of the 2026 Cup Series season. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the first Atlanta race of the year.

What’s next for NASCAR after the Atlanta Cup Series race

The NASCAR drivers will battle at the Circuit of Americas (COTA) in the DuraMax Grand Prix on Sunday, Mar. 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first road course race of the season and will air on FOX.

On Sunday, Mar. 8, NASCAR will be at Phoenix Raceway for the Straight Talk Wireless 500. The race will start at 3:30 p.m. and air on FS1.