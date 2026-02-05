Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Clash took place at Bowman Gray Stadium on Wednesday, and Ryan Preece won the race. Below are the full results.

The Clash was the first race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, but it was an exhibition, meaning drivers didn’t receive points for the event. The regular season will officially kick off with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the 2026 NASCAR Clash.

What’s next for NASCAR after the Clash

As mentioned, the Daytona 500 will take place at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15. Before that, the drivers will compete in the America 250 Florida Duel at Daytona on Feb. 12. After the Daytona 500, NASCAR will head to Atlanta for the Autotrader 400 at Echopark Speedway on Feb. 22.