Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 took place at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, and Chase Elliott won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the final race before the Cup drivers take a week off. Here’s a look at the order of finish from the Martinsville race.

What’s next for NASCAR after Martinsville

There will not be a Cup race on Sunday, Apr. 5, as the drivers will be off. They will be back in action on Sunday, Apr. 12, for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The race will start at 3 pm. ET and air on FS1.

The following week (Sunday, Apr. 19), the drivers will be in Kansas City, Kansas, for the Adventhealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The race will have a 2 p.m. ET start time and will air on FOX.