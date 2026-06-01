Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 took place at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night, and Denny Hamlin won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 14th points race of the season, which means 12 races remain before the regular season ends. Here’s a look at the order of finish for this year’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville.

Finish Start Driver Car No. Team 1 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Progressive Insurance Toyota 2 4 Christopher Bell 20 DeWalt Toyota 3 31 Chase Briscoe 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota 4 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 NOS Energy Chevrolet 5 29 Chase Elliott 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet 6 2 Tyler Reddick 45 Pinnacle Toyota 7 10 Shane van Gisbergen 97 Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge Chevrolet 8 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford 9 11 Zane Smith 38 Speedy Cash Ford 10 17 Carson Hocevar 77 Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente Chevrolet 11 13 Erik Jones 43 Dollar Tree Toyota 12 30 Ty Dillon 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet 13 6 Ty Gibbs 54 Monster Energy Toyota 14 9 Joey Logano 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford 15 14 Michael McDowell 71 Garner Trucking Chevrolet 16 26 Noah Gragson 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford 17 23 Riley Herbst 35 Monster Energy Toyota 18 32 Austin Dillon 3 BREZTRI Chevrolet 19 3 Daniel Suárez 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet 20 21 Todd Gilliland 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Fleetguard Ford 21 20 Cole Custer 41 HaasTooling.com Chevrolet 22 34 Cody Ware 51 Jacob Construction Chevrloet 23 5 Kyle Larson 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 24 27 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota 25 24 Corey Heim 67 Chief’s Toyota 26 36 Austin Cindric 2 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford 27 25 Austin Hill 33 BetMGM Chevrolet 28 37 Chad Finchum 66 Garrison Homes Ford 29 22 Chris Buescher 17 Castrol Ford 30 8 William Byron 24 Raptor Chevrolet 31 33 Josh Berry 21 eero Ford 32 18 Bubba Wallace 23 Hardee’s Toyota 33 19 Alex Bowman 48 Ally Chevrolet 34 12 Brad Keselowski 6 Trimble Ford 35 16 AJ Allmendinger 16 Spire Academy powered by VensureHR 36 28 Ryan Preece 60 Kroger/Celsius Ford 37 35 Ross Chastain 1 Busch Light Country Chevrolet 38 38 Connor Zilisch 88 Red Bull Chevrolet

What’s next for NASCAR after Nashville

The NASCAR drivers will kick off the month of June with the FireKeepers Casino at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 7. The race will air on Prime Video and start at 3 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, June 14, the Cup drivers will be at Pocono Raceway for the Great American Getaway 400. This will air on Prime Video with a 3 p.m. ET start time.