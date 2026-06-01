Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 took place at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night, and Denny Hamlin won the race. Below are the full results.
This was the 14th points race of the season, which means 12 races remain before the regular season ends. Here’s a look at the order of finish for this year’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville.
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|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Progressive Insurance Toyota
|2
|4
|Christopher Bell
|20
|DeWalt Toyota
|3
|31
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Bass Pro Shops Toyota
|4
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|NOS Energy Chevrolet
|5
|29
|Chase Elliott
|9
|NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
|6
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|Pinnacle Toyota
|7
|10
|Shane van Gisbergen
|97
|Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge Chevrolet
|8
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Advance Auto Parts Ford
|9
|11
|Zane Smith
|38
|Speedy Cash Ford
|10
|17
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente Chevrolet
|11
|13
|Erik Jones
|43
|Dollar Tree Toyota
|12
|30
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet
|13
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Monster Energy Toyota
|14
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Shell Pennzoil Ford
|15
|14
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Garner Trucking Chevrolet
|16
|26
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Rush Truck Centers Ford
|17
|23
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Monster Energy Toyota
|18
|32
|Austin Dillon
|3
|BREZTRI Chevrolet
|19
|3
|Daniel Suárez
|7
|Freeway Insurance Chevrolet
|20
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Love’s Travel Stops/Fleetguard Ford
|21
|20
|Cole Custer
|41
|HaasTooling.com Chevrolet
|22
|34
|Cody Ware
|51
|Jacob Construction Chevrloet
|23
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|24
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota
|25
|24
|Corey Heim
|67
|Chief’s Toyota
|26
|36
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford
|27
|25
|Austin Hill
|33
|BetMGM Chevrolet
|28
|37
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garrison Homes Ford
|29
|22
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Castrol Ford
|30
|8
|William Byron
|24
|Raptor Chevrolet
|31
|33
|Josh Berry
|21
|eero Ford
|32
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|Hardee’s Toyota
|33
|19
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Ally Chevrolet
|34
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Trimble Ford
|35
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Spire Academy powered by VensureHR
|36
|28
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Kroger/Celsius Ford
|37
|35
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Busch Light Country Chevrolet
|38
|38
|Connor Zilisch
|88
|Red Bull Chevrolet
What’s next for NASCAR after Nashville
The NASCAR drivers will kick off the month of June with the FireKeepers Casino at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 7. The race will air on Prime Video and start at 3 p.m. ET.
On Sunday, June 14, the Cup drivers will be at Pocono Raceway for the Great American Getaway 400. This will air on Prime Video with a 3 p.m. ET start time.