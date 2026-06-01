Skip to main content
Join Now
NASCAR Logo

Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Brian Jones Profile Picby: Brian Jones6 minutes agobrianjones_93

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 took place at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night, and Denny Hamlin won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 14th points race of the season, which means 12 races remain before the regular season ends. Here’s a look at the order of finish for this year’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville.

FinishStartDriver Car No. Team
11Denny Hamlin 11Progressive Insurance Toyota
24Christopher Bell 20DeWalt Toyota
331Chase Briscoe 19Bass Pro Shops Toyota
415Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47NOS Energy Chevrolet
529Chase Elliott 9NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
62Tyler Reddick 45Pinnacle Toyota
710Shane van Gisbergen97Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge Chevrolet
87Ryan Blaney 12Advance Auto Parts Ford
911Zane Smith 38Speedy Cash Ford
1017Carson Hocevar 77Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente Chevrolet
1113Erik Jones43Dollar Tree Toyota
1230Ty Dillon 10Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet
136Ty Gibbs 54Monster Energy Toyota
149Joey Logano 22Shell Pennzoil Ford
1514Michael McDowell 71Garner Trucking Chevrolet
1626Noah Gragson 4Rush Truck Centers Ford
1723Riley Herbst 35Monster Energy Toyota
1832Austin Dillon3BREZTRI Chevrolet
193Daniel Suárez 7Freeway Insurance Chevrolet
2021Todd Gilliland 34Love’s Travel Stops/Fleetguard Ford
2120Cole Custer41HaasTooling.com Chevrolet
2234Cody Ware51Jacob Construction Chevrloet
235Kyle Larson5HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
2427John Hunter Nemechek42Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota
2524Corey Heim 67Chief’s Toyota
2636Austin Cindric2Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford
2725Austin Hill 33BetMGM Chevrolet
2837Chad Finchum66Garrison Homes Ford
2922Chris Buescher 17Castrol Ford
308William Byron24Raptor Chevrolet
3133Josh Berry 21eero Ford
3218Bubba Wallace23Hardee’s Toyota
3319Alex Bowman 48Ally Chevrolet
3412Brad Keselowski6Trimble Ford
3516AJ Allmendinger16Spire Academy powered by VensureHR
3628Ryan Preece 60Kroger/Celsius Ford
3735Ross Chastain 1Busch Light Country Chevrolet
3838Connor Zilisch 88Red Bull Chevrolet

What’s next for NASCAR after Nashville

The NASCAR drivers will kick off the month of June with the FireKeepers Casino at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 7. The race will air on Prime Video and start at 3 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, June 14, the Cup drivers will be at Pocono Raceway for the Great American Getaway 400. This will air on Prime Video with a 3 p.m. ET start time.