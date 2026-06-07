Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 took place at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, and Denny Hamlin won the race. Below are the full results.
This was the 15th Cup Series points race of the season, and only 11 races remain before the regular season ends. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.
- 1
Notre Dame's Leonard Moore chasing national title
- 2
Portal Tracker: Latest college baseball updates
- 3
Greg Sankey denies super league talks with Big Ten
- 4New
Dave Doeren thinking about ACC Championship, not retirement
- 5
Recruiting intel: Latest from Texas, Texas A&M, more
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What’s next for NASCAR after the Michigan race
The Cup drivers will be at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 14, for the Great American Getaway 400. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and air on Prime Video.
Following the Pocono race, NASCAR will be in San Diego for the Anduril 250 on Sunday, June 21. This will be a road-course race held at Naval Base Coronado and will air on Prime Video at 4 p.m. ET.