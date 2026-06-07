Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 took place at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, and Denny Hamlin won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 15th Cup Series points race of the season, and only 11 races remain before the regular season ends. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.

NASCAR Cup race results from Michigan: pic.twitter.com/Wtt3LIkCSr — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 7, 2026

What’s next for NASCAR after the Michigan race

The Cup drivers will be at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 14, for the Great American Getaway 400. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and air on Prime Video.

Following the Pocono race, NASCAR will be in San Diego for the Anduril 250 on Sunday, June 21. This will be a road-course race held at Naval Base Coronado and will air on Prime Video at 4 p.m. ET.