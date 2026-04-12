Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 took place at Bristol Motor Speedway, and Ty Gibbs won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the eighth Cup Series race of the season and the first of two Cup races at Bristol. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the spring Bristol race.

Cup race results from Bristol: pic.twitter.com/EMkmehVhBc — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 12, 2026

What’s next for NASCAR after the Bristol race

The NASCAR drivers will compete in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, Apr. 19, at 2 p.m. ET on FOX. They will then head to Talladega for the first time this year for the Jack Link’s 500 on Sunday, Apr. 26 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

May will be a big month for the NASCAR Cup Series, with the drivers competing in five races. The two biggest races next month are the All-Star Race (May 17) at Dover and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (May 24).