Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 took place at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, and Tyler Reddick won the race. Below are the full results.
This was the sixth race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Here’s a look at the full results for the spring Darlington Race.
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UNC Basketball
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Tyrese Haliburton
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What’s next for NASCAR after the Goodyear 400 at Darlington
The NASCAR drivers will compete in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, on Sunday, Mar. 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on FS1.
There will not be a Cup Series race the Week of April 5, as the drivers will be off. They will be back in action on Sunday, Apr. 12, for the Food City 500 at Bristol Speedway.