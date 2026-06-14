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Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

Brian Jones Profile Picby: Brian Jones1 hour agobrianjones_93

The NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 took place at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, and Denny Hamlin won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 16th race of the regular season, and there are now 10 races remaining before the Chase begins. Here’s a look at the order of finish for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Pocono.

Finish StartDriverCar No. Team
11Denny Hamlin 11King’s Hawaiian Shake ‘Em Bites Toyota
216Tyler Reddick 45Supply House Toyota
39William Byron 24Raptor Chevrolet
48John Hunter Nemechek42Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota
52Kyle Larson5HendrickCar.com Chevrolet
67Erik Jones43Dollar Tree Toyota
76Chris Buescher17BuildSubmarines.com Ford
824Ross Chastain1Busch Light Lime Chevrolet
94Ty Gibbs54Monster Energy Toyota
1010Ryan Blaney 12Wabash Ford
1123Chase Elliott9NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
125Chase Briscoe19Bass Pro Shops Toyota
133Daniel Suárez 7Freeway Insurance Romaly Chevrolet
1417Austin Cindric 2Menards/Ideal Door Garage Doors Ford
1521Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Pylon Aviation Chevrolet
1625Riley Herbst35Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota
1713Michael McDowell71Delaware Life Chevrolet
1814Austin Hill 33zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet
1929Todd Gilliland 34Love’s Travel Stops Ford
2026Carson Hocevar 77Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet
2138Bubba Wallace23SHADYRAYS Toyota
2219AJ Allmendinger16Celsius Chevrolet
2328Connor Zilisch88Roto-Rooter Chevrolet
2415Cole Custer41Haas/Autodesk Chevrolet
2532Austin Dillon3BetMGM x Survivor Triple Challenge Chevrolet
2622Christopher Bell20Rheem Toyota
2712Alex Bowman48Ally Chevrolet
2835Ryan Preece60Trimble Ford
2934Daniel Dye78Champion Container Chevrolet
3033Cody Ware51Rocket Doctor Chevrolet
3131Shane van Gisbergen97SuperFile Chevrolet
3227Ty Dillon10Patriot Mobile Chevrolet
3320Josh Berry21Capgemini Ford
3411Joey Logano22Shell Penzoil Ford
3536Casey Mears 62The Gracie Foundation Chevrolet
3630Noah Gragson4MillerTech/KOA Ford
3718Zane Smith 38Long John Silver’s Ford
3837Brad Keselowski6Castrol Ford

What’s next for NASCAR after the Pocono race

NASCAR will make history on Sunday, June 21, when the drivers compete at the Anduril 250 in San Diego. It will take place at the Naval Base Coronado, and it will be the first time a NASCAR race will be held at a naval base. It will be the final race to air on Prime Video this year and will start at 4 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, June 28, NASCAR will kick off its In-Season Challenge at Sonoma Raceway in the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The race will air on TNT and start at 3:30 p.m. ET.