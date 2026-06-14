Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 took place at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, and Denny Hamlin won the race. Below are the full results.
This was the 16th race of the regular season, and there are now 10 races remaining before the Chase begins. Here’s a look at the order of finish for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Pocono.
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|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|King’s Hawaiian Shake ‘Em Bites Toyota
|2
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|Supply House Toyota
|3
|9
|William Byron
|24
|Raptor Chevrolet
|4
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota
|5
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|HendrickCar.com Chevrolet
|6
|7
|Erik Jones
|43
|Dollar Tree Toyota
|7
|6
|Chris Buescher
|17
|BuildSubmarines.com Ford
|8
|24
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Busch Light Lime Chevrolet
|9
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Monster Energy Toyota
|10
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Wabash Ford
|11
|23
|Chase Elliott
|9
|NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
|12
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Bass Pro Shops Toyota
|13
|3
|Daniel Suárez
|7
|Freeway Insurance Romaly Chevrolet
|14
|17
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Menards/Ideal Door Garage Doors Ford
|15
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Pylon Aviation Chevrolet
|16
|25
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota
|17
|13
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Delaware Life Chevrolet
|18
|14
|Austin Hill
|33
|zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet
|19
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Love’s Travel Stops Ford
|20
|26
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet
|21
|38
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|SHADYRAYS Toyota
|22
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Celsius Chevrolet
|23
|28
|Connor Zilisch
|88
|Roto-Rooter Chevrolet
|24
|15
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas/Autodesk Chevrolet
|25
|32
|Austin Dillon
|3
|BetMGM x Survivor Triple Challenge Chevrolet
|26
|22
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Rheem Toyota
|27
|12
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Ally Chevrolet
|28
|35
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Trimble Ford
|29
|34
|Daniel Dye
|78
|Champion Container Chevrolet
|30
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rocket Doctor Chevrolet
|31
|31
|Shane van Gisbergen
|97
|SuperFile Chevrolet
|32
|27
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Patriot Mobile Chevrolet
|33
|20
|Josh Berry
|21
|Capgemini Ford
|34
|11
|Joey Logano
|22
|Shell Penzoil Ford
|35
|36
|Casey Mears
|62
|The Gracie Foundation Chevrolet
|36
|30
|Noah Gragson
|4
|MillerTech/KOA Ford
|37
|18
|Zane Smith
|38
|Long John Silver’s Ford
|38
|37
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Castrol Ford
What’s next for NASCAR after the Pocono race
NASCAR will make history on Sunday, June 21, when the drivers compete at the Anduril 250 in San Diego. It will take place at the Naval Base Coronado, and it will be the first time a NASCAR race will be held at a naval base. It will be the final race to air on Prime Video this year and will start at 4 p.m. ET.
On Sunday, June 28, NASCAR will kick off its In-Season Challenge at Sonoma Raceway in the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The race will air on TNT and start at 3:30 p.m. ET.