Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 took place at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, and Denny Hamlin won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 16th race of the regular season, and there are now 10 races remaining before the Chase begins. Here’s a look at the order of finish for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Pocono.

Finish Start Driver Car No. Team 1 1 Denny Hamlin 11 King’s Hawaiian Shake ‘Em Bites Toyota 2 16 Tyler Reddick 45 Supply House Toyota 3 9 William Byron 24 Raptor Chevrolet 4 8 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota 5 2 Kyle Larson 5 HendrickCar.com Chevrolet 6 7 Erik Jones 43 Dollar Tree Toyota 7 6 Chris Buescher 17 BuildSubmarines.com Ford 8 24 Ross Chastain 1 Busch Light Lime Chevrolet 9 4 Ty Gibbs 54 Monster Energy Toyota 10 10 Ryan Blaney 12 Wabash Ford 11 23 Chase Elliott 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet 12 5 Chase Briscoe 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota 13 3 Daniel Suárez 7 Freeway Insurance Romaly Chevrolet 14 17 Austin Cindric 2 Menards/Ideal Door Garage Doors Ford 15 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Pylon Aviation Chevrolet 16 25 Riley Herbst 35 Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota 17 13 Michael McDowell 71 Delaware Life Chevrolet 18 14 Austin Hill 33 zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet 19 29 Todd Gilliland 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford 20 26 Carson Hocevar 77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet 21 38 Bubba Wallace 23 SHADYRAYS Toyota 22 19 AJ Allmendinger 16 Celsius Chevrolet 23 28 Connor Zilisch 88 Roto-Rooter Chevrolet 24 15 Cole Custer 41 Haas/Autodesk Chevrolet 25 32 Austin Dillon 3 BetMGM x Survivor Triple Challenge Chevrolet 26 22 Christopher Bell 20 Rheem Toyota 27 12 Alex Bowman 48 Ally Chevrolet 28 35 Ryan Preece 60 Trimble Ford 29 34 Daniel Dye 78 Champion Container Chevrolet 30 33 Cody Ware 51 Rocket Doctor Chevrolet 31 31 Shane van Gisbergen 97 SuperFile Chevrolet 32 27 Ty Dillon 10 Patriot Mobile Chevrolet 33 20 Josh Berry 21 Capgemini Ford 34 11 Joey Logano 22 Shell Penzoil Ford 35 36 Casey Mears 62 The Gracie Foundation Chevrolet 36 30 Noah Gragson 4 MillerTech/KOA Ford 37 18 Zane Smith 38 Long John Silver’s Ford 38 37 Brad Keselowski 6 Castrol Ford

What’s next for NASCAR after the Pocono race

NASCAR will make history on Sunday, June 21, when the drivers compete at the Anduril 250 in San Diego. It will take place at the Naval Base Coronado, and it will be the first time a NASCAR race will be held at a naval base. It will be the final race to air on Prime Video this year and will start at 4 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, June 28, NASCAR will kick off its In-Season Challenge at Sonoma Raceway in the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The race will air on TNT and start at 3:30 p.m. ET.