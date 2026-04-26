Full results for NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 was held at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, and Carson Hocevar won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 10th Cup Series race of the regular season, meaning only 16 races are remaining before the 10-race Chase begins. Here’s a look at the order of finish for this year’s Talladega spring race.

What’s next for NASCAR after the spring Talladega race

The NASCAR Cup drivers will be in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, May 3, for the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, May 10, the drivers will be in Watkins Glen, New York, for the road-course race, Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

The Texas race will start at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Watkins Glen races will start at 3 p.m. ET. Both races will air on FS1.