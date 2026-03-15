Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, and Denny Hamlin won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the fifth points race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the first Las Vegas race of the year.

Cup race results from Vegas. pic.twitter.com/bSkNdRlklJ — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 15, 2026

What’s next for NASCAR after the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

The NASCAR drivers will be in Darlington, South Carolina, on Sunday, Mar. 22, for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. They will then be in Ridgeway, Virginia, on Sunday, Mar. 29, for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Both races will air on FS1.