Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 took place at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, and Shane van Gisbergen won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 18th Cup Series race of the season and the first round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the Cup race at Sonoma.

Finish Start Driver Car No. Team 1 6 Shane van Gisbergen 97 Red Bull Chevrolet 2 7 Chase Briscoe 19 Columbia Bank Toyota 3 1 Ty Biggs 54 SAIA Freight + Logistics Toyota 4 3 Kyle Larson 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 5 14 Christopher Bell 20 Rheem Toyota 6 16 Ryan Blaney 12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford 7 17 Connor Zilisch 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet 8 19 Ryan Preece 60 Consumer Cellular Ford 9 4 Michael McDowell 71 Delaware Life Chevrolet 10 22 Alex Bowman 48 Ally Chevrolet 11 2 Carson Hocevar 77 Classic Collision Chevrolet 12 13 William Byron 24 Axalta Solar Boost Chevrolet 13 23 Austin Cindric 2 American’s Tire Ford 14 5 Ross Chastain 1 Kubota Chevrolet 15 35 Brad Keselowski 6 Castrol/ Les Schwab Ford 16 8 AJ Allmendinger 16 EchoPark Automotive Chevrolet 17 18 Chase Elliott 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet 18 24 Zane Smith 38 Not Today by Mike Avila/MRC Construction Ford 19 15 Chris Buescher 17 Trimble/Liverpool FC Ford 20 27 Cole Custer 41 Autodesk/Haas Chevrolet 21 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Brazier Lumber Company Chevrolet 22 26 Bubba Wallace 23 Robinhood Toyota 23 32 Erik Jones 43 Dollar Tree Toyota 24 10 Joey Logano 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford 25 20 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota 26 9 Denny Hamlin 11 Yahoo! Toyota 27 30 Austin Dillon 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Supreme Chevrolet 28 28 Josh Berry 21 eero Ford 29 29 Todd Gilliland 34 Love’s Travel Stops/PEAK Ford 30 25 Riley Herbst 35 Monster Energy Toyota 31 21 Daniel Suárez 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet 32 34 Noah Gragson 4 Hard Rock Casino Tejon Ford 33 36 Cody Ware 51 Super.com Chevrolet 34 12 Austin Hill 33 zone x am pm Chevrolet 35 31 Ty Dillon 10 Patriot Mobile Chevrolet 36 11 Tyler Reddick 45 Pala Casino Toyota

What’s next for NASCAR after the Sonoma race

NASCAR will kick off July with the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, July 5, at 6 p.m. ET. This will be the second round of the In-Season Challenge and will air on TNT.

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.