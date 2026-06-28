Skip to main content
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
NASCAR Logo

NASCAR

Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Brian Jones Profile Pic
Brian Jones@brianjones_93
5h0members liked this
NASCAR Sonoma 2
Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 took place at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, and Shane van Gisbergen won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 18th Cup Series race of the season and the first round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the Cup race at Sonoma.

Finish StartDriver Car No. Team
16Shane van Gisbergen97Red Bull Chevrolet
27Chase Briscoe 19Columbia Bank Toyota
31Ty Biggs 54SAIA Freight + Logistics Toyota
43Kyle Larson5HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
514Christopher Bell 20Rheem Toyota
616Ryan Blaney 12Menards/Dutch Boy Ford
717Connor Zilisch 88WeatherTech Chevrolet
819Ryan Preece60Consumer Cellular Ford
94Michael McDowell 71Delaware Life Chevrolet
1022Alex Bowman48Ally Chevrolet
112Carson Hocevar77Classic Collision Chevrolet
1213William Byron 24Axalta Solar Boost Chevrolet
1323Austin Cindric 2American’s Tire Ford
145Ross Chastain1Kubota Chevrolet
1535Brad Keselowski6Castrol/ Les Schwab Ford
168AJ Allmendinger16EchoPark Automotive Chevrolet
1718Chase Elliott 9NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
1824Zane Smith 38Not Today by Mike Avila/MRC Construction Ford
1915Chris Buescher 17Trimble/Liverpool FC Ford
2027Cole Custer41Autodesk/Haas Chevrolet
2133Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Brazier Lumber Company Chevrolet
2226Bubba Wallace 23Robinhood Toyota
2332Erik Jones43Dollar Tree Toyota
2410Joey Logano22Shell Pennzoil Ford
2520John Hunter Nemechek 42Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota
269Denny Hamlin 11Yahoo! Toyota
2730Austin Dillon3Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Supreme Chevrolet
2828Josh Berry 21eero Ford
2929Todd Gilliland 34Love’s Travel Stops/PEAK Ford
3025Riley Herbst 35Monster Energy Toyota
3121Daniel Suárez 7Freeway Insurance Chevrolet
3234Noah Gragson4Hard Rock Casino Tejon Ford
3336Cody Ware 51Super.com Chevrolet
3412Austin Hill 33zone x am pm Chevrolet
3531Ty Dillon 10Patriot Mobile Chevrolet
3611Tyler Reddick 45Pala Casino Toyota

What’s next for NASCAR after the Sonoma race

NASCAR will kick off July with the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, July 5, at 6 p.m. ET. This will be the second round of the In-Season Challenge and will air on TNT.

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from On3 Pros

More On3 Pros News