NASCAR
Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 took place at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, and Shane van Gisbergen won the race. Below are the full results.
This was the 18th Cup Series race of the season and the first round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the Cup race at Sonoma.
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|6
|Shane van Gisbergen
|97
|Red Bull Chevrolet
|2
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Columbia Bank Toyota
|3
|1
|Ty Biggs
|54
|SAIA Freight + Logistics Toyota
|4
|3
|Kyle Larson
|5
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|5
|14
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Rheem Toyota
|6
|16
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Menards/Dutch Boy Ford
|7
|17
|Connor Zilisch
|88
|WeatherTech Chevrolet
|8
|19
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Consumer Cellular Ford
|9
|4
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Delaware Life Chevrolet
|10
|22
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Ally Chevrolet
|11
|2
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Classic Collision Chevrolet
|12
|13
|William Byron
|24
|Axalta Solar Boost Chevrolet
|13
|23
|Austin Cindric
|2
|American’s Tire Ford
|14
|5
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Kubota Chevrolet
|15
|35
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Castrol/ Les Schwab Ford
|16
|8
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|EchoPark Automotive Chevrolet
|17
|18
|Chase Elliott
|9
|NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
|18
|24
|Zane Smith
|38
|Not Today by Mike Avila/MRC Construction Ford
|19
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Trimble/Liverpool FC Ford
|20
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|Autodesk/Haas Chevrolet
|21
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Brazier Lumber Company Chevrolet
|22
|26
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|Robinhood Toyota
|23
|32
|Erik Jones
|43
|Dollar Tree Toyota
|24
|10
|Joey Logano
|22
|Shell Pennzoil Ford
|25
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota
|26
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Yahoo! Toyota
|27
|30
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Supreme Chevrolet
|28
|28
|Josh Berry
|21
|eero Ford
|29
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Love’s Travel Stops/PEAK Ford
|30
|25
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Monster Energy Toyota
|31
|21
|Daniel Suárez
|7
|Freeway Insurance Chevrolet
|32
|34
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Hard Rock Casino Tejon Ford
|33
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Super.com Chevrolet
|34
|12
|Austin Hill
|33
|zone x am pm Chevrolet
|35
|31
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Patriot Mobile Chevrolet
|36
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|Pala Casino Toyota
What’s next for NASCAR after the Sonoma race
NASCAR will kick off July with the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, July 5, at 6 p.m. ET. This will be the second round of the In-Season Challenge and will air on TNT.
On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.