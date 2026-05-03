Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 took place at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, and Chase Elliott won the race. Below are the full results.
This was the 11th race of the Cup Series season. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the Texas NASCAR race.
- 1
5-star TE Ahmad Hudson commits to LSU
- 2New
Report: Brendan Sorsby hires attorney from House case
- 3
UCLA surges, now has top 10 2027 recruiting class
- 4
Ryan Silverfield working to reset the standard at Arkansas
- 5
2026-27 projections low on Kentucky basketball
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What’s next for NASCAR after the Texas race
The NASCAR drivers will be in Watkins Glen, New York, on Sunday, May 10, for the road-course race, Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.
On Sunday, May 17, the drivers will be in Dover, Delaware, for the annual NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. The race will have a start time of 1 p.m. ET and will be the final race to air on FS1 this year.