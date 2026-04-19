Skip to main content
Join Now
NASCAR Logo

Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

FaceProfileby: Thomas Goldkamp1 hour ago

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 took place at Kansas Speedway, and Tyler Reddick won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the ninth Cup Series race of the season and the only race of the season at Kansas. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the NASCAR Kansas race on Sunday.

FinishStartDriverCarPoints
11Tyler Reddick4571
24Kyle Larson554
35Chase Briscoe1938
42Denny Hamlin1152
510Bubba Wallace2339
621Brad Keselowski635
714William Byron2430
813Chase Elliott941
93Ty Gibbs5438
107Chris Buescher1729
1112Ryan Preece6026
1234Austin Cindric225
136Carson Hocevar7728
1422Riley Herbst3523
1524Corey Heim670
1620Austin Dillon321
1726Todd Gilliland3420
1833Alex Bowman4819
198Daniel Suarez718
2011Christopher Bell2030
2116Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4716
2232John Hunter Nemechek4215
2319Erik Jones4314
249Ryan Blaney1213
2529Cole Custer4112
2631Ross Chastain111
2730Josh Berry2110
2828Noah Gragson49
2936Connor Zilisch888
3015Joey Logano227
3127AJ Allmendinger166
3225Zane Smith385
3337Ty Dillon104
3418Michael McDowell713
3523Kyle Busch82
3617Shane van Gisbergen971
3735Cody Ware511

What’s next for NASCAR after the Kansas race

The NASCAR drivers will compete in the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. They will then head to Texas Motor Speedway for the Wurth 400 on Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

May will be a big month for the NASCAR Cup Series, with the drivers competing in five races. The two biggest races next month are the All-Star Race (May 17) at Dover and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (May 24).