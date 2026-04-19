Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 took place at Kansas Speedway, and Tyler Reddick won the race. Below are the full results.
This was the ninth Cup Series race of the season and the only race of the season at Kansas. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the NASCAR Kansas race on Sunday.
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|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Car
|Points
|1
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|71
|2
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|54
|3
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|38
|4
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|52
|5
|10
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|39
|6
|21
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|35
|7
|14
|William Byron
|24
|30
|8
|13
|Chase Elliott
|9
|41
|9
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|38
|10
|7
|Chris Buescher
|17
|29
|11
|12
|Ryan Preece
|60
|26
|12
|34
|Austin Cindric
|2
|25
|13
|6
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|28
|14
|22
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23
|15
|24
|Corey Heim
|67
|0
|16
|20
|Austin Dillon
|3
|21
|17
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|20
|18
|33
|Alex Bowman
|48
|19
|19
|8
|Daniel Suarez
|7
|18
|20
|11
|Christopher Bell
|20
|30
|21
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|16
|22
|32
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|15
|23
|19
|Erik Jones
|43
|14
|24
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|25
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|12
|26
|31
|Ross Chastain
|1
|11
|27
|30
|Josh Berry
|21
|10
|28
|28
|Noah Gragson
|4
|9
|29
|36
|Connor Zilisch
|88
|8
|30
|15
|Joey Logano
|22
|7
|31
|27
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|6
|32
|25
|Zane Smith
|38
|5
|33
|37
|Ty Dillon
|10
|4
|34
|18
|Michael McDowell
|71
|3
|35
|23
|Kyle Busch
|8
|2
|36
|17
|Shane van Gisbergen
|97
|1
|37
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|1
What’s next for NASCAR after the Kansas race
The NASCAR drivers will compete in the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. They will then head to Texas Motor Speedway for the Wurth 400 on Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
May will be a big month for the NASCAR Cup Series, with the drivers competing in five races. The two biggest races next month are the All-Star Race (May 17) at Dover and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (May 24).