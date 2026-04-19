Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 took place at Kansas Speedway, and Tyler Reddick won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the ninth Cup Series race of the season and the only race of the season at Kansas. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the NASCAR Kansas race on Sunday.

Finish Start Driver Car Points 1 1 Tyler Reddick 45 71 2 4 Kyle Larson 5 54 3 5 Chase Briscoe 19 38 4 2 Denny Hamlin 11 52 5 10 Bubba Wallace 23 39 6 21 Brad Keselowski 6 35 7 14 William Byron 24 30 8 13 Chase Elliott 9 41 9 3 Ty Gibbs 54 38 10 7 Chris Buescher 17 29 11 12 Ryan Preece 60 26 12 34 Austin Cindric 2 25 13 6 Carson Hocevar 77 28 14 22 Riley Herbst 35 23 15 24 Corey Heim 67 0 16 20 Austin Dillon 3 21 17 26 Todd Gilliland 34 20 18 33 Alex Bowman 48 19 19 8 Daniel Suarez 7 18 20 11 Christopher Bell 20 30 21 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 16 22 32 John Hunter Nemechek 42 15 23 19 Erik Jones 43 14 24 9 Ryan Blaney 12 13 25 29 Cole Custer 41 12 26 31 Ross Chastain 1 11 27 30 Josh Berry 21 10 28 28 Noah Gragson 4 9 29 36 Connor Zilisch 88 8 30 15 Joey Logano 22 7 31 27 AJ Allmendinger 16 6 32 25 Zane Smith 38 5 33 37 Ty Dillon 10 4 34 18 Michael McDowell 71 3 35 23 Kyle Busch 8 2 36 17 Shane van Gisbergen 97 1 37 35 Cody Ware 51 1

What’s next for NASCAR after the Kansas race

The NASCAR drivers will compete in the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. They will then head to Texas Motor Speedway for the Wurth 400 on Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

May will be a big month for the NASCAR Cup Series, with the drivers competing in five races. The two biggest races next month are the All-Star Race (May 17) at Dover and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (May 24).