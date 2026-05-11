Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen took place at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, and Shane van Gisbergen won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 12th race of the Cup Series season. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the Watkins Glen NASCAR race.

Finish Start Driver Car No. Team 1 1 Shane van Gisbergen 97 Superfile Chevrolet 2 2 Michael McDowell 71 Go Bowling Chevrolet 3 10 Ty Gibbs 54 Monster Energy Toyota 4 9 Chase Briscoe 19 Mobil 1 Toyota 5 15 Tyler Reddick 45 Jordan Brand Toyota 6 25 Austin Dillon 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester AA White Flyer 7 12 AJ Allmendinger 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet 8 21 Kyle Busch 8 zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet 9 3 Austin Cindric 2 Snap on Ford 10 17 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota 11 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Menards/Libman Ford 12 14 Chris Buescher 17 BuildSubmarines.com Ford 13 16 Daniel Suarez 7 Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Chevrolet 14 30 Ryan Preece 60 Mohawk Northeast Inc. Ford 15 19 Cole Custer 41 HaasTooling.com Chevrolet 16 20 Denny Hamlin 11 Progressive Insurance Toyota 17 22 Todd Gilliland 34 Farm Rich Ford 18 33 Zane Smith 38 Aaron’s Rent To Own Ford 19 24 Erik Jones 43 Dollar Tree Toyota 20 5 Connor Zilisch 88 Red Bull Chevrolet 21 8 Christopher Bell 20 Coofandy Menswear Toyota 22 35 Noah Gragson 4 Long John Silver’s/Frank’s Red Hot Ford 23 23 Kyle Larson 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 24 27 Chase Elliott 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet 25 28 Alex Bowman 48 Ally Chevrolet 26 32 Riley Herbst 35 Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota 27 4 Ross Chastain 1 Busch Light Apple Chevrolet 28 11 Carson Hocevar 77 Spectrum Chevrolet 29 18 Bubba Wallace 23 Hardee’s/Coca-Cola Toyota 30 26 Brad Keselowski 6 Modelo Ford 31 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Ram Self Storage Chevrolet 32 34 Josh Berry 21 DEX Ford 33 31 Ty Dillon 10 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet 34 37 Josh Bilicki 66 Southern Tier Security Ford 35 38 Katherine Legge 78 e.l.f. Chevrolet 36 13 William Byron 24 Liberty University Chevrolet 37 36 Cody Ware 51 Jacob Construction Chevrolet 38 6 Joey Logano 22 Shell Penzoil Ford

What’s next for NASCAR after Watkins Glen

The NASCAR drivers will be in Dover, Del., for the NASCAR All-Star race on May 17. The race will start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with a full broadcast on FS1.

On May 24, the drivers will then head to Charlotte and the Charlotte Motoor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. That’s a big one, and the TV coverage will shift over to Amazon Prime.