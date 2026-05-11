Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen took place at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, and Shane van Gisbergen won the race. Below are the full results.
This was the 12th race of the Cup Series season. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the Watkins Glen NASCAR race.
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|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|1
|Shane van Gisbergen
|97
|Superfile Chevrolet
|2
|2
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Go Bowling Chevrolet
|3
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Monster Energy Toyota
|4
|9
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Mobil 1 Toyota
|5
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|Jordan Brand Toyota
|6
|25
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Bass Pro Shops/Winchester AA White Flyer
|7
|12
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet
|8
|21
|Kyle Busch
|8
|zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet
|9
|3
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Snap on Ford
|10
|17
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota
|11
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Menards/Libman Ford
|12
|14
|Chris Buescher
|17
|BuildSubmarines.com Ford
|13
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|7
|Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Chevrolet
|14
|30
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Mohawk Northeast Inc. Ford
|15
|19
|Cole Custer
|41
|HaasTooling.com Chevrolet
|16
|20
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Progressive Insurance Toyota
|17
|22
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Farm Rich Ford
|18
|33
|Zane Smith
|38
|Aaron’s Rent To Own Ford
|19
|24
|Erik Jones
|43
|Dollar Tree Toyota
|20
|5
|Connor Zilisch
|88
|Red Bull Chevrolet
|21
|8
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Coofandy Menswear Toyota
|22
|35
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Long John Silver’s/Frank’s Red Hot Ford
|23
|23
|Kyle Larson
|5
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|24
|27
|Chase Elliott
|9
|NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
|25
|28
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Ally Chevrolet
|26
|32
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota
|27
|4
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Busch Light Apple Chevrolet
|28
|11
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spectrum Chevrolet
|29
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|Hardee’s/Coca-Cola Toyota
|30
|26
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Modelo Ford
|31
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Ram Self Storage Chevrolet
|32
|34
|Josh Berry
|21
|DEX Ford
|33
|31
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Campers Inn RV Chevrolet
|34
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|66
|Southern Tier Security Ford
|35
|38
|Katherine Legge
|78
|e.l.f. Chevrolet
|36
|13
|William Byron
|24
|Liberty University Chevrolet
|37
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Jacob Construction Chevrolet
|38
|6
|Joey Logano
|22
|Shell Penzoil Ford
What’s next for NASCAR after Watkins Glen
The NASCAR drivers will be in Dover, Del., for the NASCAR All-Star race on May 17. The race will start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with a full broadcast on FS1.
On May 24, the drivers will then head to Charlotte and the Charlotte Motoor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. That’s a big one, and the TV coverage will shift over to Amazon Prime.