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Full results for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

FaceProfileby: Thomas Goldkamp1 hour ago

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen took place at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, and Shane van Gisbergen won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 12th race of the Cup Series season. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the Watkins Glen NASCAR race.

FinishStartDriverCar No.Team
11Shane van Gisbergen97Superfile Chevrolet
22Michael McDowell71Go Bowling Chevrolet
310Ty Gibbs54Monster Energy Toyota
49Chase Briscoe19Mobil 1 Toyota
515Tyler Reddick45Jordan Brand Toyota
625Austin Dillon3Bass Pro Shops/Winchester AA White Flyer
712AJ Allmendinger16Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet
821Kyle Busch8zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet
93Austin Cindric2Snap on Ford
1017John Hunter Nemechek42Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota
117Ryan Blaney12Menards/Libman Ford
1214Chris Buescher17BuildSubmarines.com Ford
1316Daniel Suarez7Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Chevrolet
1430Ryan Preece60Mohawk Northeast Inc. Ford
1519Cole Custer41HaasTooling.com Chevrolet
1620Denny Hamlin11Progressive Insurance Toyota
1722Todd Gilliland34Farm Rich Ford
1833Zane Smith38Aaron’s Rent To Own Ford
1924Erik Jones43Dollar Tree Toyota
205Connor Zilisch88Red Bull Chevrolet
218Christopher Bell20Coofandy Menswear Toyota
2235Noah Gragson4Long John Silver’s/Frank’s Red Hot Ford
2323Kyle Larson5HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
2427Chase Elliott9NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
2528Alex Bowman48Ally Chevrolet
2632Riley Herbst35Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota
274Ross Chastain1Busch Light Apple Chevrolet
2811Carson Hocevar77Spectrum Chevrolet
2918Bubba Wallace23Hardee’s/Coca-Cola Toyota
3026Brad Keselowski6Modelo Ford
3129Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Ram Self Storage Chevrolet
3234Josh Berry21DEX Ford
3331Ty Dillon10Campers Inn RV Chevrolet
3437Josh Bilicki66Southern Tier Security Ford
3538Katherine Legge78e.l.f. Chevrolet
3613William Byron24Liberty University Chevrolet
3736Cody Ware51Jacob Construction Chevrolet
386Joey Logano22Shell Penzoil Ford

What’s next for NASCAR after Watkins Glen

The NASCAR drivers will be in Dover, Del., for the NASCAR All-Star race on May 17. The race will start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with a full broadcast on FS1.

On May 24, the drivers will then head to Charlotte and the Charlotte Motoor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. That’s a big one, and the TV coverage will shift over to Amazon Prime.