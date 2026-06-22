NASCAR
Full results for NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 at San Diego Street Course
The NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 took place at the San Diego Street Course on Sunday, and Corey Heim won the race. Below are the full results.
This was the 17th race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and nine races remain before The Chase begins in September. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the NASCAR San Diego race.
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|13
|Corey Heim
|67
|Mobil 1/O’Reilly Auto Parts Toyota
|2
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|Xfinity Toyota
|3
|14
|Kyle Larson
|5
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|4
|4
|Zane Smith
|38
|Hard Rock Casino Tejon/Hard Rock Cafe Ford
|5
|15
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Celsius Chevrolet
|6
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Body Guard Ford
|7
|23
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Kubota Veterans Honor Chevrolet
|8
|24
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Monster Energy Toyota
|9
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Wurth Ford
|10
|9
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Defense Unicorns Chevrolet
|11
|7
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Ralphs/Scott 1000 Ford
|12
|30
|Chase Elliott
|9
|NAPA Gold Filters Chevrolet
|13
|6
|Daniel Suarez
|7
|Freeway Insurance Chevrolet
|14
|26
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Bob’s Discount Furniture Toyota
|15
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Monster Energy Toyota
|16
|28
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|DriveValue.com Toyota
|17
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Bass Pro Shops Toyota
|18
|19
|Joey Logano
|22
|Shell Penzoil Ford
|19
|2
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spectrum Chevrolet
|20
|38
|Erik Jones
|43
|Dollar Tree Toyota
|21
|5
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Grillo’s Pickles Ford
|22
|31
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford
|23
|39
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rocket Doctor Chevrolet
|24
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Boot Barn Chevrolet
|25
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|Pala Casino Toyota
|26
|20
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Ally Chevrolet
|27
|21
|Kevin Magnussen
|91
|Qualcomm Chevrolet
|28
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Carvana Toyota
|229
|35
|Josh Berry
|21
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford
|30
|34
|Ty Dillon
|10
|The Fallen Outdoors Chevrolet
|31
|25
|Cole Custer
|41
|Texas A&M Chevrolet
|32
|27
|William Byron
|24
|Anduril Chevrolet
|33
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Sycuan Casino and Resort Chevrolet
|34
|29
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|BuildSubmarines.com Ford
|35
|32
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford
|36
|10
|Austin Hill
|33
|Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet
|37
|8
|Connor Zilisch
|88
|Red Bull Chevrolet
|38
|1
|Shane van Gisbergen
|97
|Red Bull Chevrolet
|39
|37
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Craftsman Racing For A Miracle Toyota
What’s next for NASCAR after the San Diego race
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Challenge begins on Sunday, June 28, when the drivers compete in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The race will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and be the first race to air on TNT this year.
On Sunday, July 5, the drivers will be at Chicagoland Speedway for the eero 400. It will air on TNT and start at 6 p.m. ET.