Full results for NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 at San Diego Street Course

The NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 took place at the San Diego Street Course on Sunday, and Corey Heim won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 17th race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and nine races remain before The Chase begins in September. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the NASCAR San Diego race.

Finish Start Driver Car No. Team 1 13 Corey Heim 67 Mobil 1/O’Reilly Auto Parts Toyota 2 12 Bubba Wallace 23 Xfinity Toyota 3 14 Kyle Larson 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 4 4 Zane Smith 38 Hard Rock Casino Tejon/Hard Rock Cafe Ford 5 15 AJ Allmendinger 16 Celsius Chevrolet 6 16 Chris Buescher 17 Body Guard Ford 7 23 Ross Chastain 1 Kubota Veterans Honor Chevrolet 8 24 Riley Herbst 35 Monster Energy Toyota 9 3 Ryan Blaney 12 Wurth Ford 10 9 Michael McDowell 71 Defense Unicorns Chevrolet 11 7 Ryan Preece 60 Ralphs/Scott 1000 Ford 12 30 Chase Elliott 9 NAPA Gold Filters Chevrolet 13 6 Daniel Suarez 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet 14 26 Denny Hamlin 11 Bob’s Discount Furniture Toyota 15 11 Ty Gibbs 54 Monster Energy Toyota 16 28 John Hunter Nemechek 42 DriveValue.com Toyota 17 22 Chase Briscoe 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota 18 19 Joey Logano 22 Shell Penzoil Ford 19 2 Carson Hocevar 77 Spectrum Chevrolet 20 38 Erik Jones 43 Dollar Tree Toyota 21 5 Todd Gilliland 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford 22 31 Austin Cindric 2 Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford 23 39 Cody Ware 51 Rocket Doctor Chevrolet 24 18 Austin Dillon 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet 25 17 Tyler Reddick 45 Pala Casino Toyota 26 20 Alex Bowman 48 Ally Chevrolet 27 21 Kevin Magnussen 91 Qualcomm Chevrolet 28 36 Jimmie Johnson 84 Carvana Toyota 229 35 Josh Berry 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford 30 34 Ty Dillon 10 The Fallen Outdoors Chevrolet 31 25 Cole Custer 41 Texas A&M Chevrolet 32 27 William Byron 24 Anduril Chevrolet 33 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Sycuan Casino and Resort Chevrolet 34 29 Brad Keselowski 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford 35 32 Noah Gragson 4 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford 36 10 Austin Hill 33 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet 37 8 Connor Zilisch 88 Red Bull Chevrolet 38 1 Shane van Gisbergen 97 Red Bull Chevrolet 39 37 Christopher Bell 20 Craftsman Racing For A Miracle Toyota

What’s next for NASCAR after the San Diego race

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Challenge begins on Sunday, June 28, when the drivers compete in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The race will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and be the first race to air on TNT this year.

On Sunday, July 5, the drivers will be at Chicagoland Speedway for the eero 400. It will air on TNT and start at 6 p.m. ET.