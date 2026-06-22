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Full results for NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 at San Diego Street Course

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Brian Jones@brianjones_93
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NASCAR: Anduril 250
Jun 21, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski (6) during the Anduril 250 at San Diego Street Course. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 took place at the San Diego Street Course on Sunday, and Corey Heim won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the 17th race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and nine races remain before The Chase begins in September. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the NASCAR San Diego race.

FinishStartDriverCar No. Team
113Corey Heim67Mobil 1/O’Reilly Auto Parts Toyota
212Bubba Wallace23Xfinity Toyota
314Kyle Larson5HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
44Zane Smith38Hard Rock Casino Tejon/Hard Rock Cafe Ford
515AJ Allmendinger16Celsius Chevrolet
616Chris Buescher17Body Guard Ford
723Ross Chastain1Kubota Veterans Honor Chevrolet
824Riley Herbst35Monster Energy Toyota
93Ryan Blaney12Wurth Ford
109Michael McDowell71Defense Unicorns Chevrolet
117Ryan Preece60Ralphs/Scott 1000 Ford
1230Chase Elliott9NAPA Gold Filters Chevrolet
136Daniel Suarez7Freeway Insurance Chevrolet
1426Denny Hamlin11Bob’s Discount Furniture Toyota
1511Ty Gibbs54Monster Energy Toyota
1628John Hunter Nemechek42DriveValue.com Toyota
1722Chase Briscoe19Bass Pro Shops Toyota
1819Joey Logano22Shell Penzoil Ford
192Carson Hocevar77Spectrum Chevrolet
2038Erik Jones43Dollar Tree Toyota
215Todd Gilliland34Grillo’s Pickles Ford
2231Austin Cindric2Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford
2339Cody Ware51Rocket Doctor Chevrolet
2418Austin Dillon3Boot Barn Chevrolet
2517Tyler Reddick45Pala Casino Toyota
2620Alex Bowman48Ally Chevrolet
2721Kevin Magnussen91Qualcomm Chevrolet
2836Jimmie Johnson84Carvana Toyota
22935Josh Berry21Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford
3034Ty Dillon10The Fallen Outdoors Chevrolet
3125Cole Custer41Texas A&M Chevrolet
3227William Byron24Anduril Chevrolet
3333Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Sycuan Casino and Resort Chevrolet
3429Brad Keselowski6BuildSubmarines.com Ford
3532Noah Gragson4Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford
3610Austin Hill33Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet
378Connor Zilisch88Red Bull Chevrolet
381Shane van Gisbergen97Red Bull Chevrolet
3937Christopher Bell20Craftsman Racing For A Miracle Toyota

What’s next for NASCAR after the San Diego race

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Challenge begins on Sunday, June 28, when the drivers compete in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The race will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and be the first race to air on TNT this year.

On Sunday, July 5, the drivers will be at Chicagoland Speedway for the eero 400. It will air on TNT and start at 6 p.m. ET.

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