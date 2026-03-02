Full results for NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at COTA

The NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Texas Grand Prix took place at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on Sunday, and Tyler Reddick won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the third race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s a look at the order of finish for this year’s COTA race.

NASCAR Cup COTA results pic.twitter.com/UmxInIHg3Q — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) March 2, 2026

What’s next for NASCAR after the COTA race

The NASCAR drivers will be in Phoenix on Sunday, Mar. 8, for the Straight Talk Wireless 500. This will be the first of two Phoenix visits for NASCAR, with the second scheduled in November, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

On Sunday, Mar. 12, NASCAR will be in Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400. The Phoenix and Las Vegas races will air on FS1.