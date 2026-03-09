Skip to main content
Full results for NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 took place at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, and Ryan Blaney won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the fourth Cup Series race of the season. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the first Phoenix race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Finish StartDriver Car No. Team
15Ryan Blaney 12Dent Wizard Ford
212Christopher Bell20Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota
32Kyle Larson5HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
414Ty Gibbs54AMPM Toyota
511Denny Hamlin11Bob’s Discount Furniture Toyota
628Bubba Wallace 24Robinhood Toyota
79William Byron 24Raptor Chevrolet
88Tyler Reddick 45Jordan Brand Toyota
916Michael McDowell71Delaware Life Chevrolet
1032Erik Jones43Dollar Tree Toyota
1118Shane van Gisbergen97Safety Culture Chevrolet
1230Todd Gilliland 34Long John Silver’s Ford
1313Ryan Preece60Body Guard Ford
1417Chris Buescher 17Fry’s/Artesano/Kraft Ford
1537Brad Keselowski6Consumer Cellular Ford
1625Austin Dillon3Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet
1729Kyle Busch8zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet
1822Riley Herbst 35Monster Energy Toyota
1923AJ Allmendinger 16Campers Inn RV Chevrolet
207Carson Hocevar77MINER DOCKS DOORS AND MORE Chevrolet
2127Austin Hill33United Rentals Chevrolet
2221Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Pylon Aviation Chevrolet
2326Chase Elliott9NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
2434Cody Ware 51Super.com Chevrolet
2515John Hunter Nemechek 42Mobil 1 Toyota
2633Ty Dillon 10Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet
2724Zane Smith 38Aaron’s Rent To Own Ford
286Ross Chastain1Kubota Chevrolet
2919Connor Zilisch88Wendy’s Chevrolet
304Daniel Suarez 7Freeway Insurance Chevrolet
311Joey Logano22Shell Pennzoil Ford
3210Josh Berry 21eero Ford
3331Anthony Alfredo 48Ally Best Friends Chevrolet
343Austin Cindric 2Menards/Quaker State Ford
3536Cole Custer 41HaasTooling.com Chevrolet
3635Noah Gragson4Straight Talk Wireless Ford
3720Chase Briscoe19Bass Pro Shops Toyota

What’s next for NASCAR after the spring Phoenix Race

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in Las Vegas on Sunday, Mar. 15, for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will start at 4 p.m. ET and air on FS1.

On Sunday, Mar. 22, NASCAR will be in Darlington, South Carolina, for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. This race will also air on FS1 with a 3 p.m. ET start time.