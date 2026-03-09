Full results for NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 took place at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, and Ryan Blaney won the race. Below are the full results.
This was the fourth Cup Series race of the season. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the first Phoenix race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Dent Wizard Ford
|2
|12
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota
|3
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|4
|14
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|AMPM Toyota
|5
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Bob’s Discount Furniture Toyota
|6
|28
|Bubba Wallace
|24
|Robinhood Toyota
|7
|9
|William Byron
|24
|Raptor Chevrolet
|8
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|Jordan Brand Toyota
|9
|16
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Delaware Life Chevrolet
|10
|32
|Erik Jones
|43
|Dollar Tree Toyota
|11
|18
|Shane van Gisbergen
|97
|Safety Culture Chevrolet
|12
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Long John Silver’s Ford
|13
|13
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Body Guard Ford
|14
|17
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Fry’s/Artesano/Kraft Ford
|15
|37
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Consumer Cellular Ford
|16
|25
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet
|17
|29
|Kyle Busch
|8
|zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet
|18
|22
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Monster Energy Toyota
|19
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Campers Inn RV Chevrolet
|20
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|MINER DOCKS DOORS AND MORE Chevrolet
|21
|27
|Austin Hill
|33
|United Rentals Chevrolet
|22
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Pylon Aviation Chevrolet
|23
|26
|Chase Elliott
|9
|NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
|24
|34
|Cody Ware
|51
|Super.com Chevrolet
|25
|15
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Mobil 1 Toyota
|26
|33
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet
|27
|24
|Zane Smith
|38
|Aaron’s Rent To Own Ford
|28
|6
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Kubota Chevrolet
|29
|19
|Connor Zilisch
|88
|Wendy’s Chevrolet
|30
|4
|Daniel Suarez
|7
|Freeway Insurance Chevrolet
|31
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|Shell Pennzoil Ford
|32
|10
|Josh Berry
|21
|eero Ford
|33
|31
|Anthony Alfredo
|48
|Ally Best Friends Chevrolet
|34
|3
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Menards/Quaker State Ford
|35
|36
|Cole Custer
|41
|HaasTooling.com Chevrolet
|36
|35
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Straight Talk Wireless Ford
|37
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Bass Pro Shops Toyota
What’s next for NASCAR after the spring Phoenix Race
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in Las Vegas on Sunday, Mar. 15, for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will start at 4 p.m. ET and air on FS1.
On Sunday, Mar. 22, NASCAR will be in Darlington, South Carolina, for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. This race will also air on FS1 with a 3 p.m. ET start time.