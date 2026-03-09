Full results for NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 took place at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, and Ryan Blaney won the race. Below are the full results.

This was the fourth Cup Series race of the season. Here’s a look at the order of finish for the first Phoenix race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Finish Start Driver Car No. Team 1 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Dent Wizard Ford 2 12 Christopher Bell 20 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota 3 2 Kyle Larson 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 4 14 Ty Gibbs 54 AMPM Toyota 5 11 Denny Hamlin 11 Bob’s Discount Furniture Toyota 6 28 Bubba Wallace 24 Robinhood Toyota 7 9 William Byron 24 Raptor Chevrolet 8 8 Tyler Reddick 45 Jordan Brand Toyota 9 16 Michael McDowell 71 Delaware Life Chevrolet 10 32 Erik Jones 43 Dollar Tree Toyota 11 18 Shane van Gisbergen 97 Safety Culture Chevrolet 12 30 Todd Gilliland 34 Long John Silver’s Ford 13 13 Ryan Preece 60 Body Guard Ford 14 17 Chris Buescher 17 Fry’s/Artesano/Kraft Ford 15 37 Brad Keselowski 6 Consumer Cellular Ford 16 25 Austin Dillon 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet 17 29 Kyle Busch 8 zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet 18 22 Riley Herbst 35 Monster Energy Toyota 19 23 AJ Allmendinger 16 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet 20 7 Carson Hocevar 77 MINER DOCKS DOORS AND MORE Chevrolet 21 27 Austin Hill 33 United Rentals Chevrolet 22 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Pylon Aviation Chevrolet 23 26 Chase Elliott 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet 24 34 Cody Ware 51 Super.com Chevrolet 25 15 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Mobil 1 Toyota 26 33 Ty Dillon 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet 27 24 Zane Smith 38 Aaron’s Rent To Own Ford 28 6 Ross Chastain 1 Kubota Chevrolet 29 19 Connor Zilisch 88 Wendy’s Chevrolet 30 4 Daniel Suarez 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet 31 1 Joey Logano 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford 32 10 Josh Berry 21 eero Ford 33 31 Anthony Alfredo 48 Ally Best Friends Chevrolet 34 3 Austin Cindric 2 Menards/Quaker State Ford 35 36 Cole Custer 41 HaasTooling.com Chevrolet 36 35 Noah Gragson 4 Straight Talk Wireless Ford 37 20 Chase Briscoe 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota

What’s next for NASCAR after the spring Phoenix Race

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in Las Vegas on Sunday, Mar. 15, for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will start at 4 p.m. ET and air on FS1.

On Sunday, Mar. 22, NASCAR will be in Darlington, South Carolina, for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. This race will also air on FS1 with a 3 p.m. ET start time.