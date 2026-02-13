Future Hall of Fame guard Chris Paul officially announces retirement

Future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has officially announced his retirement after 21 seasons, 12 NBA All-Star Game selections, and 11 All-NBA Team selections.

Paul re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers prior to the 2025-26 campaign for what was deemed a ‘farewell season’, but he quickly fell out of the rotation and was shipped to the Toronto Raptors at the NBA Trade Deadline. He was granted his release by Toronto, allowing him to officially announce his retirement.

Chris Paul announces he is officially retiring from basketball after 21 seasons, ending a Hall of Fame career. https://t.co/BJW94AI6EY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 13, 2026

“This is it!” Paul said in a statement. “After over 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball. As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once – most people would be surprised – I don’t have the answer lol! But, mostly I’m filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an ‘NBA player’ is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life.

“I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades. It’s crazy even saying that! Playing basketball for a living has been an unbelievable blessing that also came with lots of responsibility. I embraced it all. The good and the bad. As a lifelong learner, leadership is hard and is not for the weak. Some will like you and many people won’t. But the goal was always the goal, and my intentions were always sincere (Damn, I love competing!!).”

Chris Paul was second-longest tenured player in NBA at time of retirement

The Winston-Salem native first gained notoriety for starring at Wake Forest from 2003-05. Over that two season span, Paul was named a First Team All-American and a back-to-back All-ACC selection. His No. 3 jersey is retired by the program. His strong play led to him being selected No. 4 overall in the 2005 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets, the team spend the first six seasons of his career with.

Paul was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 12, 2011, beginning his six-year stint with the Clippers. He was originally going to be routed to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the deal was vetoed by David Stern and the NBA. With the Clippers, Paul helped transform the organization into one of the most exciting in the league, alongside teammates Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

The future Hall of Famer, who was the second-longest tenured player in the NBA (behind LeBron James), then spent the last nine seasons of his career with six different teams (Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Clippers).

The ‘NBA 75’ member will now go off into the sunset, until he takes his rightful place in Springfield, MA.