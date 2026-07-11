Gable Steveson fires shot at Bo Nickal, Josh Hokit ahead of UFC debut

Gable Steveson is ready to make a name for himself in the UFC and he might take out some fellow wrestlers along the way. That would include UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit and former Penn State standout and current middleweight Bo Nickal.

While discussing Hokit’s skills, Steveson mentioned how he would easily outwrestle him and more than likely beat him in the cage, should they fight. To diminish Hokit’s wrestling, Steveson brought up the Nickal easily beat Hokit in college on the mat.

Of course, this statement brought the pitchforks out from Nickal. Funny enough, the three-time NCAA champion is actually still rooting for Steveson Saturday night.

“My thoughts on (Hokit’s) wrestling is I’ve never seen him in a bracket that I was in,” Steveson said, via Jon-Bernard Kairouz. “Every single time that he made it to maybe the national tournament, I was always in number one seed, and I never saw him in that bracket. So I’ve always wondered where was Josh Hokit because he did wrestle at heavyweight. He went from 197 to heavyweight, and I never saw him in a bracket. I never met him. I never wrestled him. I never even thought about the thought of man, ‘what would it be like to look for Josh Hokit?

“And you got to think about it because if Bo Nickal can go out there and pin you, Bo Nickal. You think Bo Nickal can pin me? Bo Nickal cannot pin me. You know what I would do to Bo Nickal in a wrestling match? It’d be 10-0 in under a minute. That easy. So when I think about Josh Hokit as a fighter, I think he’s a great fighter. I think he’s fantastic, selling himself, he’s a salesman. He’s the man that people want to see. He’s the man that the kids on TikTok, the 12-year-olds that are gravitating to him, are really going for him. I’m a fan of Josh Hokit. He’s got great words. He’s got fantastic fights. He’s got great showings. But when you mention wrestling, he’s not on the same level with me. And when you mention fighting, it’ll be the same thing.”

Gable Steveson calls out Bo Nickal, Josh Hokit

Josh Hokit is 10-0 in MMA, including 3-0 in the UFC and ranked No. 5 in the heavyweight rankings. Gable Steveson is just 3-0 overall in MMA making his debut. So when you factor in Nickal, he had a strategy to take out Steveson in a wrestling match. Bo Nickal fights at middleweight (185) and is ranked No. 13 at the weight.

“Gable I’ve watched your film, all I’d have to do is let you gas yourself out like vs Cassar in 2019 or Wyatt in 2025,” Nickal wrote on Twitter/X. “The blueprint is there. Side note, I think Hokit would knock your ass out. With that being said I hope Gable wins this weekend and has a long successful career. He can say what he wants about me and other wrestlers but I am always going to root for the wrestlers, it’s in our blood.”

Funny enough, all three were highly successful in college wrestling. Steveson won two NCAA titles and of course, won the 2021 Olympic Gold Medal in Tokyo. Nickal won three NCAA titles and was a four-time finalist before transitioning to MMA. Hokit, while playing football at Fresno State, was also an All-American at 197 pounds.

Time will tell if Steveson and Hokit will share the octagon. That’d be must-see TV for the UFC. Nickal and Stevenson? That’s a matchup, fighting or MMA, we’ll likely never see!