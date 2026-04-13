Gabriela Jaquez Chicago Sky rookie contract details revealed following WNBA Draft selection
Gabriela Jaquez has been selected fifth overall by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Draft, and the rookie contract details have been revealed. Per FOS, Jaquez will have a first-year base salary of $380,219. The salary will gradually increase each year, and Jaquez could make as much as $491,517 by Year 4.
Lottery picks will receive full salary protection for their rookie season, according to FOS. All remaining draft picks will earn the rookie minimum of $270,000.
We’ll have more on this story shortly.