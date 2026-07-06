Geno Auriemma: Fouls on Caitlin Clark 'not a referendum on America'

At this point, the Caitlin Clark discussion is unavoidable. Especially when you are one of the biggest names in women’s college basketball. So, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma recently gave his thoughts on Clark and her treatment inside the WNBA. This came during Auriemma’s appearance on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, where he shot down the idea of Clark’s situation being a “referendum on America.”

“When you’re the No. 1 pick, you better be ready,” Auriemma said. “Because the shit’s going to hit the fan and you’re going to have to deal with it… But because the bandwagon and the fandom became so obsessed with the whole thing, it turned into a cause. She became the reason why white players get beat up in the WNBA and she became the reason why black players don’t get the endorsement and don’t get the agulation that white players get.

“So, instead of it becoming ‘Caitlin Clark gets fouled hard.’ No shit. Every first-round draft pick gets fouled hard. Not every foul is a good foul, not every foul is a bad foul. But there are fouls that are flagrant. But that’s all they are. They are not a referendum on America.”

The latest incident surrounding Clark involved her getting punched in the throat area by Alyssa Thomas when both players were on the ground. Once video hit social media, the moment went viral and became another talking point for the WNBA.

Clark had her say on the matter as well. She wants the league to do a better job overall, mainly when it comes to protecting players.

“I think for us, I guess the league’s just got to do better protecting our players in that regard,” Clark said. “I don’t really think that it was up for debate. Obviously, it wasn’t called in real time. Go back and watch the clip. I think it’s pretty straightforward… I think overall the league just has to do better, and we have to invest in those areas. Technology can get better. We can treat the referees a little bit better. Pay them like they’re full-time employees.”

Clark did not play in Sunday’s game between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces. Indiana actually got the win, leaving Sin City with a 16-point victory.

As for the star players’ status moving forward, nothing has been determined. The Fever take the court again on Wednesday, facing off vs. the Los Angeles Sparks.