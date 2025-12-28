Geno Smith injury update: Raiders QB heads to locker room after going down vs. Giants

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith suffered an injury during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. In the fourth quarter, Smith injured his ankle after throwing an interception, and he went to the locker room. The Raiders first announced that Smith was questionable to return before ruling him out later in the fourth quarter.

Geno Smith had a rough outing before suffering the injury, completing 20 of 28 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Entering Sunday’s game, Smith threw 15 interceptions in 14 games.

WHAT has happened to Geno Smith?



This dude cannot walk, his o-line is absolutely horrible. This team is cursed 💔 pic.twitter.com/qAOEcR7tz2 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 28, 2025

Smith’s struggles are one of the reasons the Raiders have only won two games this year. In November, the former West Virginia star discussed the issues the Raiders have on offense.

“You guys watch the film, I know we’ve got a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks who like to watch film and take screenshots and see where guys were open, so I’m sure you guys will see where the guys were open,” Smith said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I’ve just got to play better. I keep saying this. If something don’t look right out there, blame it on me. If it don’t look right, blame it on me. That’s all you can do, blame it on me. If your kids mess up at school, blame it on me. Car break down on the way to work? Blame it on me.”

The Raiders traded for Smith, who spent the last five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. In 2024, Smith had one of his best seasons, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, while leading the team to a 10-7 record in the regular season. Smith was also named to the Pro Bowl during his time in Seattle in 2022 and 2023.

“It’s just business, and that’s the way things work in the NFL,” Smith said about his time in Seattle after the Raiders traded for him in April, per Carter Owen of Raiders.com. “There are no hard feelings for anyone there. I have a lot of love for everybody there, really. And I think it’s just business. There’s new opportunity for everyone. I’m so happy to be a part of this thing. I’m so happy to be here and where I am right now, looking forward to just creating so many new memories. It’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be real fun.”