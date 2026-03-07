After news broke of Geno Smith’s pending release from the Las Vegas Raiders, he found himself in an online spat. He responded after Wendy’s trolled him as the quarterback gets ready to head into free agency.

Wendy’s tagged Smith in a post on X and said the restaurant has an opening for a “Chief Tasting Officer” if things didn’t work out on the football field. From there, Smith clapped back by saying the chain has to “get ya cheese up” with a screenshot detailing a dip in sales.

After Smith said said Wendy’s was “selling poison” while making jokes on social media, another account replied that the “beef is real,” and Smith doubled down. He said it’s “about as real as the beef in those patties they’re selling.”

Out here selling poison trying to get jokes off on twitter



Society in shambles — Geno (@GenoSmith3) March 6, 2026

Smith spent one season with the Raiders after coming over in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. It was a rough go for the offense, though, marred by issues on the offensive line. Across 15 games, he threw for 2,025 yards and 19 touchdowns, along with an NFL-leading 17 interceptions.

Smith’s rocky season came off another strong year in Seattle in 2024. He threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns, to 15 picks, before the franchise traded him to Las Vegas and signed Sam Darnold in free agency.

As he prepares for his next steps, Smith might still get an opportunity to be a starter somewhere, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The NFL insider mentioned a few teams that could come into play, as well.

“Geno Smith will be released at the start of the new league year, and he will look for a new home,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “This is sort of a mutual parting. He was going to get released anyways, but Smith wanted somewhere else to go. He didn’t like to set up with the Raiders, where he was really going to have to take all the bullets early in the season for Fernando Mendoza to eventually bench him.

“So he could be in play for the Vikings. He’s on their short list of veterans that they’re going to look at. (The) Dolphins are also attracted to Geno Smith as well, but they’re probably going the Malik Willis route to look at that option. So Geno Smith still has a chance to be a starter somewhere. Didn’t play great last year, but he’s looking to rebound. We’ll see how that shakes out.”