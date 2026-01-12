San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Sunday that George Kittle tore his Achilles tendon in the playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This means that Kittle is out for the rest of the playoffs, and his status for the start of the 2026 season is up in the air.

George Kittle was carted off the field after suffering the injury in the second quarter. The 49ers ruled him out a short time later, but they went on to earn a 23-19 victory over the Eagles.

“The trainers knew before the cart came out and got word to me in the headset. Yes, a torn Achilles,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. Kittle suffered the injury after catching his one pass of the day.

It has been a challenging 2025 for Kittle, who was recently named to his seventh Pro Bowl. The 32-year-old missed five of the first six games this year with a hamstring injury. Additionally, Kittle was inactive in Week 17 because of an injured ankle. Despite the injuries, Kittle had a productive year, as he caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.

George Kittle talks 49ers’ ‘lofty expectations’ for 2025 season

Before the start of the 2025 season, Kittle spoke to CBS Sports about the 49ers being a Super Bowl contender. “I would say we have pretty lofty expectations,” Kittle said in June, per David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We always do. We understand that we lost some really key players. I’m aware of that. [Safety Talanoa] Hufanga, [linebacker] Dre Greenlaw, [defensive tackle Javon] Hargrave, [cornerback] Charvarius Ward, one of my favorite teammates I’ve had, [wide receiver] Deebo [Samuel], one of my favorite teammates, [offensive guard] Aaron Banks, went to Green Bay.

“We lost some guys, and that is obvious. We’re aware of that. But I feel like, in the way we signed guys in free agency, the way that we drafted, we targeted those holes that we lost. I’m not going to say we’re going to replace All-Pro players, Pro Bowl players immediately, but I think we drafted really, really well.”