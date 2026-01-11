George Kittle injury update: Official diagnosis revealed for 49ers TE

The San Francisco 49ers have revealed the official diagnosis for tight end George Kittle, who suffered an injury during the playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Shortly after Kittle was carted off the field, the 49ers announced that the 32-year-old has been ruled out of the game due to an Achilles injury.

The injury happened with a little more than six minutes remaining, when George Kittle caught a six-yard pass from quarterback Brock Purdy. Before he was tackled by Eagles linebacker Zach Baun, Kittle’s right leg appeared to give way.

The 49ers’ medical staff attended to Kittle before he was carted off. He was seen clapping for his teammates as he was taken into the locker room.

Injuries have plagued Kittle this season. The former Iowa TE missed five of the first six games this year with a hamstring injury. Additionally, Kittle was inactive in Week 17 because of an injured ankle. Despite the injuries, Kittle had a productive season, as he caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the seventh time in his career.

George Kittle is happy to have a new contract

This past offseason, Kittle signed a four-year contract extension with San Francisco, keeping him with the team through the 2029 season. “I am very happy that it is done,” Kittle said in May, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “My last contract extension went into training camp, and that is a little bit stressful.”

Kittle then discussed not having to worry about a new contract while he and his teammates and competing during the regular season. “I was just appreciative to get it done now,” he said. “Because the weight on your shoulders and the stress, because you know something is going to happen, and you just want it to get done. That stress is alleviated from your shoulders, and you can kind of not be concerned with anything happening, and be your best self every single day, and you know that you have that security a little bit, so you’re not worried about it.”