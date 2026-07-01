George Kittle says he wore 'F*** Dallas' shirt at 49ers media day

George Kittle continues to troll the Dallas Cowboys.

The latest instance came at San Francisco 49ers media day, where Kittle again again wore his shirt displaying “Fuck Dallas.” San Francisco’s star tight end originally wore it underneath his uniform in a 2023 game against the Cowboys and was fined $13,659 by the NFL.

Wednesday, speaking to Jason and Travis Kelce as a guest on the New Heights podcast, Kittle revealed he still has the shirt and wore it again recently. How it will look in San Francisco’s media day photos remains to be seen — if it’s shown at all.

“I wore it for my photo shoot yesterday for media day,” Kittle said. “It’s in my locker every day. Every day, it’s in my locker.”

Jason Kelce then asked the original inspiration for Kittle to wear the shirt. It turns out, former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer originally wore the shirt underneath his pads during the heyday for the San Francisco-Dallas rivalry.

“Since I got drafted to the 49ers, [Kyle] Shanahan and [John] Lynch first got there, they were big on, like they wanted people to understand like the history of the Niners and what the Niners were before that,” Kittle said. “Because they were pretty bad for like several years before we got there … So I learned the history of the Niners and one of the images that was shown to us was Gary Plummer, he was a linebacker, and he was wearing this ‘Fuck Dallas’ T-shirt pregame of a game versus Dallas.

… And I was like, at some point in my career I want to do that, and so I’ve had the photo saved on my phone for like nine years. Then I finally just got the balls to do it, so I bought one for the entire tight end room (during the) 2023 season. I was the only one who wore it, but you know what, I was like, ‘fuck it, I’m gonna pull this bad boy out tonight, and it worked.”

George Kittle kept ‘F-Dallas’ shirt

Kittle allegedly did it again in the 2024 season, despite being fined the previous year. Although, he didn’t reveal the shirt underneath his pads, which was why he was fined in the first place.

This isn’t the first time he referenced Plummer either. Kittle said Plummer has been a big inspiration about the toughness of the team.

“That (shirt) was just on my loop, man. I put it on, was just wearing a T-shirt at the game, I don’t know how (f–k Dallas) got on there,” Kittle said on The Pat McAfee Show in 2023. “I might’ve been mildly inspired by our guy [former linebacker] Gary Plummer, who wore that in the ’94 NFC Championship Game versus Dallas. There’s some things that need to be worn for the franchise and I think it’s just coincidence it just happened to appear on my chest on ‘Sunday Night Football.’”

It was a down year for Kittle in 2025, despite San Francisco making the NFC Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. He played in 11 games due to injury and finished with 57 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.

Still, the 49ers are expected to contend in the postseason again and with a healthy Kittle, they should be dangerous in 2026. And sure enough, they have to travel to Dallas on November 15th this year.