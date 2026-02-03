George Pickens claims that Micah Parsons is still his teammate

George Pickens never got to officially take the field with Micah Parsons. Before the first-year Dallas Cowboys wide receiver could make his debut, Parsons was shipped out. The Green Bay Packers traded for the star pass rusher after an incredibly public contract dispute with Jerry Jones. Both wound up having great seasons, now representing the NFC at the Pro Bowl.

While they played on different teams, Pickens brought a different view on Monday. He claims Parsons is still one of his teammates. Parsons was standing next to him at the time but did not provide any kind of comment of his own.

“We definitely could have used Micah Parsons,” Pickens said via Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys. “We definitely could have used his talents. We know he was in Dallas for a long time, he liked it… He’s still one of my teammates, in my mind.”

Pickens is certainly right about the Cowboys needing somebody like Parsons on the roster. Dallas turned in one of the worst defenses in the entire NFL after trading him to Green Bay. A lot more was wrong than the pass rush, mainly in the back-end. But having Parsons certainly would have helped them.

The offense under Brian Schottenheimer was no problem at all. Pickens thrived in his first season with Dallas, pairing nicely alongside CeeDee Lamb. Dak Prescott also put together one of his best seasons, aided by the wide receiver duo. Anytime one team has two 1,000-yard guys, something was working.

Maybe there is a world where Pickens and Parsons become teammates, for real, in the near future. Pickens is set to enter free agency. The Cowboys have some decisions to make on a player they traded away a third-round pick for. Using the franchise tag certainly is a possibility if no long-term extension can be worked out. Whether or not Pickens hits the open market will quickly turn into one of the top stories of the NFL offseason.

For now, there are some Pro Bowl activities to enjoy. Pickens is expected to participate, putting a bow on his great 2025 campaign. You know Parsons would love to be out there, given his competitive spirit. His knee injury is going to force him to watch from the sidelines, though. Teammates in another world with the Cowboys this year, now getting to interact with one another while wearing NFC gear out West in San Francisco.