George Pickens confirms he will not holdout of Cowboys camp after being franchise tagged

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has no plans to hold out after being hit with the franchise tag. On Tuesday, Pickens reported to mandatory minicamp and told reporters he won’t hold out for a new contract. He also said that he will report to training camp when it starts in July.

“What’s important to me is winning,” George Pickens said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Like I said from the beginning, I always wanna bring a Super Bowl to a group of guys that never had that feeling. That’s really the most important part to me.”

Pickens did not participate in the Cowboys’ voluntary OTAs because he was listening to his agent. During minicamp, Pickens will participate in a limited capacity, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer is happy to have his star receiver back in the building.

“I had great visits with George, and I’m fired up to have him back,” he said of Pickens. “He’s fired up to be here. He’ll do all the mock games, and he’ll do all the individual, but we’ll keep him out of team — just let him watch.”

Brian Schottenheimer reacts to George Pickens reporting to Cowboys training camp

Schottenheimer was asked if he was surprised that Pickens reported to minicamp. Schottenheimer made his feelings clear.

“No, I know how he feels about this football team, this locker room and what we’re building here,” Schottenheimer said, per Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. “I’m not surprised to see him. The OTAs in the offseason program is voluntary, and this is the one part of it that’s mandatory, and he’s not the only player that hasn’t been at camps around the league.”

Pickens will play under the franchise tag in 2026, but the Cowboys could get a new contract extension done with him during the season. He joined Dallas last offseason and became a top target in 2025, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. Signing the franchise tag means that Pickens will have a salary of $27.3 million this upcoming season.

“We have no intention of moving George,” chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones said in April. We’re fired up about him signing his [tag], because it means he’s ready to come in here and get to work. … We have zero intention of moving [him].”