Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is not concerned about the contract situation with wide receiver George Pickens. While speaking to reporters at the Combine on Thursday, Schottenheimer was asked about the Cowboys potentially signing Pickens to a new contract.

“This is going to play out the way it’s supposed to play out,” Schottenheimer said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. [George Pickens] loves football. My relationship with [Pickens] doesn’t change, just like it didn’t change with CeeDee [Lamb] or Dak [Prescott] or those guys that were going through certain things. It’s all part of the process as the business side of it.”

Pickens is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the league year begins in March. The Cowboys could place the franchise tag on the former Georgia Bulldogs star, but they will likely try to get a contract extension done before he hits the market.

What is George Pickens looking for in a new contract?

In May of last year, the Cowboys acquired Pickens via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. After three solid seasons in Pittsburgh, Pickens had a breakout 2025 season in Dallas, recording 93 receptions, 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns. His production last season led to his selection to the Pro Bowl for the first time and his inclusion on the All-Pro Second Team.

Earlier this month, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about contract talks with Pickens. Jones made it clear he wanted to have Pickens in Dallas.

“I’m talking to George all the time by virtue of my excitement for him,” he said, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. “He’s better than, as far as what he contributed to our team, showing the potential that he could contribute. I’m looking forward to getting things worked out so George can be a Cowboy a long time.”

When Pickens was at the Pro Bowl in early February, he was asked about what he’s looking for in a new contract. Pickens left the door open to many possibilities.

“Just the ultimate best deal when it helps everybody…” Pickens said, per Yarrish. “If it’s the best thing for both parties, then I’m willing to do anything. But like I said, I can’t control it, so I just kind of chill.”