The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on whether to franchise tag wide receiver George Pickens. And Skip Bayless isn’t going to like it. Pickens may not like it either.

According to Yahoo Sports Jori Epstein, the Cowboys plan to tag their star playmaker on Friday. The move keeps Pickens in the fold for 2026 without necessitating a long-term contract. It bars Pickens from free agency while giving him essentially a one-year deal, averaging the top money at his position.

Per projections, Pickens lands a fully guaranteed $28.8 million for next season, if the two sides don’t reach a deal by July 15. All this means, Pickens and the Cowboys have plenty of time to work out a contract.

That deal may cost the Cowboys even more. Pickens wants a new deal worth north of $30 million, according to recent reports. Comparing the two numbers, it may look like a no-brainer to leave Pickens on the tag for 2026, but multiple factors are at play.

First, the tag brings uncertainty for the Cowboys. It’s a stopgap measure, not a full solution. While they may get Pickens slightly cheaper in 2026, they’ll still have to work out a long-term contract or find themselves in a similar situation in the 2027 offseason. Tagging Pickens again at that time would carry an exponentially higher price point.

Plus, short-term benefits exist for signing players. The cap hit is normally smaller in year one of long-term deals, which will give the Cowboys a little more financial flexibility in 2026 if they can find their way to a new contract. A franchise tag would be the full projected $28.8 million cap hit on Pickens for next season.

Second, Pickens likely won’t be happy, meaning he may not sign the tag. A decision surely leading to a contract holdout if he hits the nuclear option.

“But Pickens is unafraid to play hardball here,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported earlier in the week. “I don’t expect him to sign that franchise tag any time soon. He and his representatives will probably sit back; maybe he could miss some offseason workouts and play that whole song and dance, so Dallas has to decide. Are they willing to pay him market value on a long-term deal that could be above $30 million per year?”

The Cowboys keep their options open by tagging Pickens. It allows them to keep negotiating without the free market of free agency, considerably driving up his price. A bidding war is never optimal in NFL circles.

George Pickens lifts Cowboys offense in 2025

Still, they risk bruising the ego of one of the game’s enigmatic young wide receivers following a productive season. He added a layer to the Cowboys’ high-powered attack.

After coming over from the Steelers via trade last offseason, Pickens produced in 2025 for Brian Schottenheimer‘s offense. He led the team in receiving, producing 1,429 yards on 93 receptions and nine touchdowns. Pairing him with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, he gave the quarterback Dak Prescott to 1,000 yards receivers to pick from.

The Cowboys’ offense produced the seventh-most points and second-most total yards as a result. Keeping Lamb is a crucial piece in the Cowboys’ dynamic offense, and they’ll use the tools at their disposal to make it happen.

But if things do break down, there’s always the break-glass-in-case-of-emergency trade option. For now, the Cowboys are a long way from that decision. As Schottenheimer said on Thursday, it’s all part of the process.