Back in February, the Dallas Cowboys placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens. The two sides have until July 15 to work out a new contract, or Pickens must play the 2026 season on a one-year deal worth $27.298 million.

Of course, he could always opt to hold out. Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith advised Pickens not to do so when speaking with The Dallas Morning News. Smith, the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, wants Pickens to remain in Dallas and believes he should sign the franchise tag.

“Take the one-year deal,” Smith said. “… He should be motivated to play at a high level.”

Pickens, 25, is coming off his best season to date in the NFL. Coming over via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens totaled 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns to earn a Second-Team All-Pro selection, in addition to his Pro Bowl berth.

Cowboys have another contract situation to work out, this time with George Pickens

For the third consecutive year, the Cowboys are dealing with drawn-out contract extension talks. In 2024, it was quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Both signed top-of-the-market contract extensions with Dallas. Last season, it was linebacker Micah Parsons, who was ultimately traded to the Green Bay Packers.

It’s now Pickens’ turn. Team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said last month that the Cowboys have “long-term plans” for Pickens. As for the possibility of reaching an extension before July 15, Jones didn’t have much of an update.

“I don’t know,” Jones said at the NFL Annual League Meeting. “The franchise tag has an automatic timeframe on it and all of us will — and it’s my plan and our thought — that we’ll all be working within the timeframe of the conditions of the franchise tag. It should play itself out is the best way for me to say it. Make no mistake about it, we have long-term plans in mind for Pickens.”

To Smith, the decision should be easy for Pickens: sign the one-year deal, show up to training camp, and have another outstanding season.

“He should be motivated,” Smith said. “And I’m telling you George: you’re not going to go to too many places that’s going to be like Dallas, or Texas. You can go to Florida somewhere: who down in Florida is going to throw you the football? You’re better at The Star. Look at The Star, see the facilities that we have, look at what you have the opportunity to build here. Come on. Think about life beyond the game.”