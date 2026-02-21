While the Dallas Cowboys reportedly plan to place the franchise tag on George Pickens, they could still sign him to a new contract if they do so. As for what a new deal could look like, that’s becoming clearer.

Pickens is seeking at least $30 million per season in his next deal, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins. For comparison, the franchise tag is valued at roughly $28 million and is fully guaranteed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the expectation is the Cowboys will use it on Pickens before he hits free agency.

The franchise tag window began Feb. 17, meaning Dallas has until March 3 to use it. The tag can either be a way to start negotiations about a new contract – would be able to shed the tag and sign a deal – or limit his options in free agency.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicated the Cowboys could entertain offers for their star players and listed Pickens’ situation as potentially one to watch. In addition, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said it’s not necessarily a sure thing that Pickens will sign the franchise tag. He said the situation could get “messy,” though he said the Cowboys would prefer to keep him rather than trade him.

“Pickens is unafraid to play hardball here,” Fowler said Feb. 19 on Get Up. “I don’t expect him to sign that franchise tag any time soon. He and his representatives will probably sit back. Maybe he could miss some offseason workouts and play that whole song and dance, so Dallas has to decide. Are they willing to pay him market value on a long-term deal that could be above $30 million per year?”

Pickens played the last year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys this past season after coming over in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a huge season, leading Dallas with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns to earn a Second Team All-Pro selection.

Pickens’ future has been a major point of conversation throughout this week at both the Pro Bowl and on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LX. He formed quite the duo with CeeDee Lamb with the Cowboys in 2025. Keeping that together would provide important continuity for Dak Prescott and the rest of the offense.

In fact, Lamb went so far as to say he’d consider restructuring his contract to bring George Pickens back, if it came down to it. That speaks to the former Georgia star’s importance to the Cowboys.

“I mean, if it’s necessary. Honestly,” Lamb said when asked if he’d be willing to defer money or restructure. “I’m pretty good, but I know he’s going to get every penny he deserves here in Dallas.”