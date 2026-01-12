Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling is forgoing his final season of eligibility and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Freeling made 14 appearances and 13 starts for the Bulldogs this past season.

With Freeling anchoring the offensive line, Georgia only allowed 20 sacks this past season. Moreover, the Bulldogs averaged 182.14 rushing yards per game, ranking No. 35 in the country. For his efforts, Freeling was named an All-SEC Second-Team selection.

In total, Freeling made 35 appearances and 17 starts during his three years at Georgia. Freeling released a statement announcing his decision on Monday.

“I am blessed to have had the chance to live out a dream, to play this game I love in the SEC and represent the Red and Black between the hedges,” Freeling wrote in a post on Instagram. “I’m deeply grateful for every moment I’ve had in Athens. From that first day walking into the facility, the brutal offseason workouts, to bloody Tuesdays, the late nights in the film room, and the electricity of Saturdays in Sanford, these years in Athens have given me memories I’ll hold onto for the rest of my life.

“To Coach Smart, Searles, Bobo, and the rest of the amazing staff, thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and holding me to a standard that changed me as a player and as a man. … To all of my past and present teammates, nothing will ever break the bond we’ve created. I’m a DGD for life, and I love y’all. After much prayer and reflection, l’ve made the difficult decision to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2026 NFL.”

At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Monroe Freeling boasts professional size. Freeling played high school football at Oceanside Collegiate Academy (SC), where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place on April 23-26 in Pittsburgh. It’ll be the first time the draft has been in Pittsburgh since 1948.

“It’s going to be bigger than what you can expect,” Goodell told Pittsburgh Action News. “It has grown every year. We keep talking about the fact of wanting communities to do it their way, so there will be a lot of yinzers and a lot of ways to celebrate the game [in Pittsburgh].”