Georgia WR Zachariah Branch has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced on Monday. Brach caught a program record 81 receptions in 2025.

He finished his junior season with 811 receiving yards for six touchdowns in his first and now only season with the Bulldogs. He transferred into the program after a two-year stint at USC.

During his career, Branch caught 159 passes for 1,634 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also a return specialist on both punt and kickoff. On special teams, Branch has totaled 83 returns (both punt and kickoff) for a total of 1,338 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores came during his freshman season at USC.

Branch wrote a lengthy post on social media to go along with his declaration. He thanked numerous people for their contributions during his career, including his Georgia and USC teammates, coaches and fans. He referenced his faith and family as well.

“To everyone else who helped me throughout my journey, whether on the field or behind the scenes, I am truly grateful,” the statement read, in part. “l am excited to take the next step to pursue my dream of playing in the NFL.”

Before college, Branch was a Five-Star Plus+ recruit coming out of the 2023 recruiting class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 4 overall player in the class, No. 1 player at his position and the top-ranked player from the state of Nevada.

Branch wrapped up his lone season at Georgia not only in their record books as the single-season receptions leader, but also as an SEC Champion. The Bulldogs went 11-1 to finish the regular season, beat Alabama — the only team they had previously lost to — in the conference championship game to earn a first-round bye into the College Football Playoff.

He caught five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bulldogs during the 28-7 win. However, Georgia’s season ended earlier than they had hoped in the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss. Branch caught eight passes for 67 yards and a touchdown during what is now his last appearance as a Bulldog.

Now, he’ll turn his attention toward the 2026 NFL Draft Combine next month and then Georgia’s Pro Day. The 2026 NFL Draft is set to be held Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23-25.