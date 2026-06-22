Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: ESPN insider reports Bucks star will be traded before 2026 NBA Draft

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be traded prior to the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The two finalists for the Milwaukee Bucks star are the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

“Sources tell me a trade and a resolution is coming for the Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo before the NBA draft on Tuesday night,” Charania said on Get Up. “The Bucks are in serious conversations with two finalists, the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. Both teams are Giannis’ preferred trade destinations, but both of these packages are different deals. The variance of these deals is drastic. With Boston, it’s a Jaylen Brown led package, it’s around a veteran player, obviously a superstar player.

“In Miami, it’s a group of cost-controlled players, rookie-scale contracts, significant draft capital in that deal. And so I do want to make this clear, though, whichever deal occurs, whether it’s today or tomorrow, it is going to be a one to one deal.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo about to be traded prior to draft

Charania made it clear Antetokounmpo will go from the Bucks to the Celtics or Heat in a one-to-one deal. Don’t expect any complicated trades for the 2021 NBA champion.

“The Bucks engaged in conversation at the deadline,” Charania said. “They’ve been open for business since the draft combine in May. They’ve narrowed in on these two teams right now. Giannis, my understanding right now, he is ready to be traded, either Boston (or) Miami, and we’ll see what happens over the next 24 hours.”

Injuries limited Antetokounmpo this season to just 36 games. He finished his season with 27.6 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, shot 62.4% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.

It’s been a rough few years for Milwaukee since they won a title five years ago. Antetokounmpo has been at the center of the criticism, fair or not, and trade speculation began over the last year-plus.

Antetokounmpo made it known he was ready to be dealt by the Bucks as early as the trade deadline back in February this season. The Bucks star, who turned 31 this year, becomes eligible for a four-year, $275 million supermax extension on Oct. 1. But, it appears he’s declining that route and he could become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027 by opting out of a $62.8 million player option. We’ll see what’s what with his potential new team.