Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. agree to deal to bring WR back to New York

Odell Beckham Jr. is heading back to where it all began. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the New York Giants are signing Beckham after a successful workout in East Rutherford on Monday.

The move reunites the veteran wide receiver with the franchise that selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. It also comes nearly eight years after New York traded him away.

“Reunion time in East Rutherford: The Giants are signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. after this morning’s workout,” Garafolo reported. “Beckham’s second audition for Big Blue results in a signing and his return to the organization almost 8 years after he was traded away.”

The signing marks a full-circle moment for Beckham, who recently admitted he never wanted his first stint with the Giants to end. While attending a celebrity softball game near New York this past weekend, Beckham spoke openly about his affection for the organization and its fanbase.

“Man, it feels great,” Beckham said. “You know, it’s a place I never wanted to leave, and it’s just a special place in my heart, just to see all these big blue jerseys. Just hoping for the best.”

After five seasons with the Giants, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft. Since then, he has spent time with Cleveland, the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

His most memorable stop came with the Rams during the 2021 season. After joining Los Angeles midway through the year, Beckham recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He added 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the Rams’ Super Bowl run before suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

Beckham appeared in nine games during the 2024 season, totaling nine receptions for 55 yards. He did not play during the 2025 campaign.

Despite injuries slowing him in recent years, Beckham remains one of the most recognizable players of his generation. During his prime with the Giants, he emerged as one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers and quickly became a fan favorite.

For his career, Beckham has totaled 575 receptions for 7,987 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2014-16 and was a two-time Second-Team All-Pro selection.

Now, Beckham gets another opportunity in New York. With that, he’ll have a chance to finish what he once felt was left unfinished with the Giants.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.

