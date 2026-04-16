Emotions were riding high at the end of Thursday’s Cincinnati Reds–San Francisco Giants game and it resulted in a near-benches-clearing brawl. Both teams’ benches emptied onto the field inside Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park after Giants reliever Erik Miller struck out Sal Stewart to complete the 3-0 shutout victory Thursday afternoon.

As Miller walked off the mound, he had some choice words for Stewart, waiving the talented rookie slugger back to the Reds dugout. That didn’t sit too well with Stewart’s teammates as Cincinnati’s entire bench poured out onto the field while the umpiring crew joined a handful of players from both sides trying to keep the situation boiling over into something more serious.

Check out the wild scene below:

Benches cleared after Erik Miller struck out Sal Stewart to end the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/QZTwAeuGhR — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 16, 2026

Of course, cooler heads prevailed and no punches were thrown, but it still created an interesting ending to an otherwise mundane series finale.

“That’s about as much emotion as we’ve ever seen from Erik Miller; he literally started pointing all over the Reds dugout,” NBC Sports Bay Area play-by-play announcer Duane Kuiper said. “And now he’s getting hugs back in the Giants dugout, a safe haven after finishing off a 3-0 Giants win.”

Thursday’s victory halted a four-game losing streak for the struggling Giants (7-12, 4-5) and helped San Francisco avoid its first series sweep since a season-opening series against the New York Yankees in late March.

Giants manager Tony Vitello argues with umpire after double play and it gets heated

First-year San Francisco manager Tony Vitello was furious and he let home plate umpire Junior Valentine know it Thursday after Giants catcher Patrick Bailey grounded into an inning-ending double-play to end the top of the third.

Although there did not appear to be any controversy with the play, Vitello still gave Valentine a mouthful. This certainly could have just been a way to vent frustration for Vitello, who’s looking to steer the ship back on track following a rocky start to his first season in the majors.

Vitello, the former Tennessee head coach, is now 19 games into his MLB managerial career after becoming the first manager to jump directly from NCAA Baseball to Major League Baseball this offseason. The 47-year-old Vitello is seeking to revitalize the Giants in much the same way he did the Volunteers over his eight seasons in Knoxville.

From 2018-2025, Vitello led Tennessee to a 341-131 (125-85 SEC) record with six NCAA Tournament appearances, five Super Regional appearances, three College World Series appearances and one National Championship. Meanwhile, San Francisco hasn’t so much as sniffed the World Series in more than a decade, when the Giants won three MLB titles between 2010-14.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report.