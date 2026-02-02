The NHL Stadium Series game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins featured a fight between the goalies Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jeremy Swayman. During the second period of the contest, Vasilevskiy of the Lightning and Swayman of the Bruins met at the center ice and exchanged blows for a few seconds before the officials separated them.

At the time, the Bruins were leading 5-2. However, Lightning fans had to be pumped after the fight because Andrei Vasilevskiy seemingly took down Jeremy Swayman at Raymond James Stadium.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.