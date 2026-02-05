The Golden State Warriors are set to trade Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. In return, Kristaps Porzingis is heading to Golden State.

Kuminga’s name has been a hot one around trade rumors the last few years. He made it clear he wanted a fresh start, and the Warriors worked to find a partner to make a potential move with Thursday’s NBA trade deadline looming.

Kuminga started 12 games for the Warriors out of the gate, but later wound up outside the rotation before getting back on the court following Jimmy Butler’s injury. However, Kuminga also got hurt and hasn’t played since Jan. 22 agains the Dallas Mavericks. Through his 20 appearances this year, he is averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Hield has also bounced around the league since the New Orleans Pelicans drafted him out of Oklahoma in 2016. He was in his second season with the Warriors and appeared in all 82 games a year ago. In 2025-26, Hield averaged 8.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 44 games – including three starts – for Golden State.

Porzingis, meanwhile, has been one of the Warriors’ top targets, Charania reported. He has appeared in 17 games this season for the Hawks after arriving in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics. In that time, he is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Porzingis has not played since Jan. 7 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Porzingis’ addition comes as the Warriors face questions about the future of their core, notably Draymond Green. He addressed questions about his future in candid fashion on Tuesday after what might have been his final game with the franchise.

“I’ve been here 13½ years,” Green said, via ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “That’s longer than probably 98% of NBA players have been in one place. A guy from Saginaw, Michigan. I don’t know that it ends at 13½, but if it does, what a f—ing run it’s been. I’ll take the fine. What a f—ing run it has been. That’s just how I feel.”

The 2026 NBA trade deadline is coming up Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. Through Wednesday, though, there’s already been plenty of action, and the Warriors also traded forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on Wednesday shortly after the Jonathan Kuminga-Buddy Hield trade.