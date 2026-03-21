Goodyear 400 qualifying results: Tyler Reddick wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series race

Tyler Reddick won the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday afternoon, locking in the best starting spot ahead of Sunday’s big race. Still early in the season, there’s plenty to be gained from a good showing.

That certainly gets easier when you win the pole, especially at a place like Darlington, where passing can sometimes be difficult. Will that lead to a win for the No. 45 car?

We will see. The NASCAR Cup Series race will take place starting Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The race will be a 293-lap contest, covering a little more than 400 miles. It will be broadcast on FS1.

You can view the complete running order for the Goodyear 400 below. As noted, Tyler Reddick will be running from the pole. It took a bit of wall-riding to secure the top spot.

“Our Toyota Camry is as fast as Xfinity Internet, that’s for sure,” Reddick said. “Gosh, I mean, I came off of two and I asked Billy, ‘How was it?’ and he said ‘Really good.’ Believe it or not I tried to take it easy and just finish the lap in three and four, and I just overdid the throttle. Kind of knew I was in trouble, but unfortunately, yeah, we see it there. I kind of knew I was in trouble about a third of the way through it, and if I lift I’m not going to have a good lap, so I just had to hit the wall at that point.”

Full running order:

Row 1: Tyler Reddick | Bubba Wallace

Row 2: Chase Elliott | Kyle Larson

Row 3: Brad Keselowski | Chris Buescher

Row 4: Ryan Blaney | Kyle Busch

Row 5: Denny Hamlin | Austin Dillon

Row 6: Daniel Suarez | Austin Cindric

Row 7: William Byron | Riley Herbst

Row 8: Justin Allgaier | Carson Hocevar

Row 9: Ryan Preece | Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 10: Zane Smith | Michael McDowell

Row 11: John Hunter Nemechek | Christopher Bell

Row 12: Chase Briscoe | Erik Jones

Row 13: Ross Chastain | Josh Berry

Row 14: AJ Allmendinger | Ty Gibbs

Row 15: Joey Logano | Noah Gragson

Row 16: Todd Gilliland | Connor Zilisch

Row 17: Shane van Gisbergen | Cody Ware

Row 18: Cody Ware | Cole Custer

Row 19: Ty Dillon | Timmy Hill

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR season is fully underway, with five weekends already in the books. Things started off with a bang, as Tyler Reddick claimed the first three wins of the season for 23XI.

As a result, Reddick continues to lead in the points standings. He has 255 points through the first five weeks, sporting a commanding lead over Bubba Wallace‘s 194 points in second place. Ryan Blaney rounds out the Top 3 after breaking up the Reddick win streak with a victory at Phoenix.

But others have entered the winning mix since Reddick’s surge to start the season. Denny Hamlin claimed the win last weekend at Las Vegas, his 61st in the NASCAR Cup Series, pushing him to standalone 10th all-time.

Who will take home the most points at the Lady in Black? That remains to be seen. But now we know the full running order.