Goodyear 400 qualifying results: Tyler Reddick wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series race
Tyler Reddick won the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday afternoon, locking in the best starting spot ahead of Sunday’s big race. Still early in the season, there’s plenty to be gained from a good showing.
That certainly gets easier when you win the pole, especially at a place like Darlington, where passing can sometimes be difficult. Will that lead to a win for the No. 45 car?
We will see. The NASCAR Cup Series race will take place starting Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The race will be a 293-lap contest, covering a little more than 400 miles. It will be broadcast on FS1.
You can view the complete running order for the Goodyear 400 below. As noted, Tyler Reddick will be running from the pole. It took a bit of wall-riding to secure the top spot.
“Our Toyota Camry is as fast as Xfinity Internet, that’s for sure,” Reddick said. “Gosh, I mean, I came off of two and I asked Billy, ‘How was it?’ and he said ‘Really good.’ Believe it or not I tried to take it easy and just finish the lap in three and four, and I just overdid the throttle. Kind of knew I was in trouble, but unfortunately, yeah, we see it there. I kind of knew I was in trouble about a third of the way through it, and if I lift I’m not going to have a good lap, so I just had to hit the wall at that point.”
Full running order:
Row 1: Tyler Reddick | Bubba Wallace
Row 2: Chase Elliott | Kyle Larson
Row 3: Brad Keselowski | Chris Buescher
Row 4: Ryan Blaney | Kyle Busch
Row 5: Denny Hamlin | Austin Dillon
Row 6: Daniel Suarez | Austin Cindric
Row 7: William Byron | Riley Herbst
Row 8: Justin Allgaier | Carson Hocevar
Row 9: Ryan Preece | Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Row 10: Zane Smith | Michael McDowell
Row 11: John Hunter Nemechek | Christopher Bell
Row 12: Chase Briscoe | Erik Jones
Row 13: Ross Chastain | Josh Berry
Row 14: AJ Allmendinger | Ty Gibbs
Row 15: Joey Logano | Noah Gragson
Row 16: Todd Gilliland | Connor Zilisch
Row 17: Shane van Gisbergen | Cody Ware
Row 18: Cody Ware | Cole Custer
Row 19: Ty Dillon | Timmy Hill
Top 10
- 1New
Joshua Jefferson injury
ISU star's status vs. UK
- 2Hot
Paul Mainieri
South Carolina to part ways
- 3
Otega Oweh NIL
Signs with BWW
- 4Trending
Coaching Carousel Intel
Hubert Davis decision for UNC
- 5
South Carolina Hot Board
Top baseball HC candidates
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
NASCAR Cup Series
The NASCAR season is fully underway, with five weekends already in the books. Things started off with a bang, as Tyler Reddick claimed the first three wins of the season for 23XI.
As a result, Reddick continues to lead in the points standings. He has 255 points through the first five weeks, sporting a commanding lead over Bubba Wallace‘s 194 points in second place. Ryan Blaney rounds out the Top 3 after breaking up the Reddick win streak with a victory at Phoenix.
But others have entered the winning mix since Reddick’s surge to start the season. Denny Hamlin claimed the win last weekend at Las Vegas, his 61st in the NASCAR Cup Series, pushing him to standalone 10th all-time.
Who will take home the most points at the Lady in Black? That remains to be seen. But now we know the full running order.