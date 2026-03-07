GOVX 200 qualifying results: Taylor Gray wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race
Taylor Gray won the pole for the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway, setting the tone for Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. Almost a full month into the young season, the drivers are looking to build on the early momentum or rebound after a trip to COTA.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is set to start racing Saturday at 7:30 pm ET on CW, with 200 laps around the NASCAR’s first mile track of the year. It is the first race scheduled for the track, with the Craftsman Truck Series off the schedule for a couple weeks now. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race from Phoenix starting at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
The NASCAR season is now fully underway, as Week 4 kicks off with the first mile track. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Donald Trump
Executive Order on college sports
- 2
Caleb Wilson
UNC star injured in practice
- 3New
Darius Acuff
Hogs guard out vs. Mizzou
- 4
Brian Kelly
Addresses coaching future
- 5Hot
New CFB hires
Poised to make major impact
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Austin Hill currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings through three weeks, taking the checkered flag at Daytona to start the season. Jesse Love has jumped up the board to second place, with Justin Allgaier behind in third. Sheldon Creed, a first-time series winner this season, sits in fourth.
No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.