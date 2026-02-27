Former Alabama star forward Grant Nelson has signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets, the organization announced on Friday. Nelson had been playing for the Nets’ G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, this season.

Nelson was not selected in the 2025 NBA Draft and swiftly signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Brooklyn. He spent the Summer League with the organization and latched on with their G-League affiliation in November. In 17 games with the Long Island Nets this season, Nelson averaged 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Across two seasons with the Crimson Tide (2023-25), Nelson averaged 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. In that span, Alabama climbed as high as No. 2 in the AP Poll Rankings, compiled a 53-21 record, and advanced to the Final Four (2024) and Elite Eight (2025). Prior to his stint in Tuscaloosa, Nelson spent three seasons at North Dakota State (2020-23). During his time as a Bison, Nelson averaged 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds and was named First Team All-Summit League in 2023.

“Grant Nelson has all the tools to play an exciting brand on both ends of the floor, showing fluid movement on the perimeter and strength inside,” On3’s James Fletcher wrote prior to the Draft. “However, along with his 3-point shot there are questions on his consistent ability to take over.”

Grant Nelson becomes second Alabama alum on Brooklyn Nets’ roster

“He is a player who has gotten onto the fringe of NBA talks multiple times now, and will be in the mix again after concluding his college career,” Fletcher wrote last May, naming Nelson a Top-10 PF in this draft class. “The unique offensive skillset for a tall forward makes him valuable, even if he struggles to consistently turn skill into production.”

Nelson joins a Nets team that currently sits at 15-43 on the season. That is good for the third worst record in the NBA. He becomes the second Alabama alum on Brooklyn’s roster, joining forward Noah Clowney. The Nets now boast five former SEC players on their roster (Nelson, Clowney, Georgia‘s Nic Claxton, Auburn‘s Chaney Johnson, and Missouri‘s Michael Porter Jr.).

The Alabama alum will likely make his NBA debut during Brooklyn’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, scheduled for Sunday, March 1. The Nets have lost 16 of their last 19 games and seem to be in full on tank mode ahead of the loaded 2026 NBA Draft.