Green Bay Packers 2026 schedule: CBS Sports reveals one good, bad thing for upcoming season

Following Thursday’s NFL schedule release, the analysis has begun. Specifically for the Green Bay Packers, who are looking to once again make the playoffs. CBS Sports has taken the time to point out one good and one bad thing about Green Bay’s schedule.

Beginning on a positive note, CBS Sports pointed out the late-season venues for the Packers. Four of their final five games will be at home. Lambeau Field can be one of the NFL’s biggest advantages at times, especially when the weather is cold.

“The frozen tundra of Lambeau Field can certainly be an advantage late in the season and the NFL did its best to allow the Packers to take advantage of that this year. The Packers will get to play four of their final five games at home, which is certainly worth pointing out when you consider that Matt LaFleur has a 14-4 regular season record at Lambeau in games that are played in December or later. The Packers also got a friendly early season schedule that will see them open the year against four teams that missed the playoffs last season (at Vikings, at Jets, Falcons, at Buccaneers). Everything is coming up Packers in 2026.”

Green Bay Packers playing a ton of non-Sunday games

Being a team with the pull like the Packers can come with disadvantages. Being an attractive brand for the television networks means you are going to play games at weird times.

Green Bay will play five games that are not on a Sunday. Some of them are primetime events, others are surrounding holidays.

“The Packers have one of the most bizarre schedules in NFL history. Not only do they have two Thursday games, but they also have a Friday game on Christmas, which means they have three games where they’ll be getting short rest. Their Week 11 bye has also been chopped in half since they have to play on Wednesday in Week 12 against the Rams. The Packers’ schedule is a battle of attrition and it might not be easy for them to stay healthy.”

Unfortunately, this is a part of the modern NFL. Commissioner Roger Goodell has made maximizing potential television windows a priority in recent years. Partners want to make sure certain teams are on their airwaves on a consistent basis to bring in greater views. The Packers will have to deal with an unusual schedule throughout the 2026 season.