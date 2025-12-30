The Green Bay Packers are bringing back defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, who spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the Packers announced they have claimed Ford off waivers.

Jonathan Ford began his NFL career in Green Bay, as the team selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was on the Packers’ active roster and practice squad from 2022 to 2024, but did not play in a game.

On Oct. 25, 2024, the Bears signed Ford off of the Packers’ practice squad and placed him on the active roster. The former Miami defensive lineman played in four games for the Bears that season and notched nine tackles and a tackle for a loss. This year, Ford played in eight games for the Bears and tallied four tackles. In his NFL career, Ford has played in 12 games and recorded 13 tackles and one tackle for loss.

During his time in Miami, Ford was a starter in his last three seasons. He played in a total of 50 games in five years and posted 21 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

More on Jonathan Ford and the Packers roster moves

Ford brings depth and experience to a Packers defensive line that is still learning to play without Micah Parsons, who is out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. The Packers have clinched a playoff spot, but they are struggling, as they have lost the last three games after winning four in a row. In Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Packers allowed 307 yards on the ground. Ford is known for his ability to help in run support.

Along with the addition of Ford, the Packers made more roster moves on Tuesday. The team signed cornerbacks Shemar Bartholomew and Jaylin Simpson from the practice squad to the active roster. Green Bay also signed running back Damien Martinez to the practice squad, placed cornerback Kamal Hadden and defensive lineman Jordon Riley on injured reserve, and released defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna.

The Packers’ final game of the 2025 regular season will be against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. They will be the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, meaning they will be on the road for their first-round playoff game the following weekend.