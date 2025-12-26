Green Bay Packers clinch playoff berth after Detroit Lions eliminated on Christmas Day

Christmas Day 2025 was a good one for the Green Bay Packers. With the Detroit Lions falling to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay has clinched a playoff berth.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals pic.twitter.com/4UX5C7ZKj7 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 26, 2025

The Packers (9-5-1), at a minimum, are guaranteed a wild card berth. They are still alive in the NFC North title chase, though they need some help. First, the Packers must win their final two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Vikings. The Chicago Bears (11-4), who lead the division, must lose their final two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Lions.

If the Packers secure the top spot in the division, they will take either the No. 2 or 3 seed in the NFC. They will earn anywhere from the No. 5 to 7 seed if they are a wild card team.

All of Green Bay’s goals are ahead of them. It’s been a newsworthy season, highlighted by the acquisition of All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons just before Week 1. Parsons suffered a torn ACL earlier this month, ending his season.

Before Parsons, the Packers lost tight end Tucker Kraft to an ACL tear. Other key starters such as wide receiver Jayden Reed and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins have missed time with injuries. Now, both quarterbacks in Jordan Love and Malik Willis are banged up.

The Packers have found a way to stay afloat despite the injuries. With one of the league’s best defenses and an offense that’s been better of late, Green Bay, at the very least, has a puncher’s chance in the postseason.

Packers going back to postseason

Of course, they would like to go into the playoffs with some momentum. Losers of their last two, the Packers are hoping to get it turned around Saturday night against the Ravens.

“There’s so many plays in there where if we do one thing a little bit different, then we have a different outcome – but we didn’t,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “So, we have to take our medicine. It sucks, everybody is bothered, I would say, at a high level because of it. It’s hard to sleep at night when you have a game like that, but I think whether you have a game like that or a game where you just get buried, the feeling is pretty much the same. Losing sucks.

“We put a lot of time and effort and energy into this thing, and when you don’t get the outcome that you so desire, it should be painful. But bottom line is, we’ve got to deal with it, we’ve got to learn from it, and we’ve just got to find a way to go 1-0. Period. That’s going to be the message to the team.”